Football: Postseason history capsules of remaining area teams
CONDUCTOR
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached 8-man Small South final.
Number of state titles: 2 (2009, 1975)
Most recent state Championship appearance: 2009
LEWISTON
Most recent postseason appearance: 2019, reached Class A quarterfinals.
Number of state titles: 9 (1987, 1978, 1969, 1965, 1964, 1963, 1960, 1957, 1950)
Most recent state Championship appearance: 1987
LEAVITT
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached C South final.
Number of state titles: 7 (2019, 2013, 2009, 1998, 1995, 1978, 1966)
Most recent state Championship appearance: 2019
LISBON
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D quarterfinals.
Number of state titles: 11 (2019, 2006, 2005, 1997, 1978, 1971, 1968, 1961, 1960, 1956, 1955)
Most recent state Championship appearance: 2019
OAK HILL
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D semifinals.
Number of state titles: 4 (2015, 2014, 2013, 1982)
Most recent state Championship appearance: 2015
OXFORD HILLS
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class A state final.
Number of state titles: 0
Most recent state Championship appearance: 2021
POLAND
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D quarterfinals.
Number of state titles: 0
Most recent state Championship appearance: AS
WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE
Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D state final.
Number of state titles: Winthrop 6 (2000, 1975, 1970, 1968, 1959, 1957); Hall-Dale 2 (1979, 1965)
Most recent state Championship appearance: 2021
