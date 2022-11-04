Football: Postseason history capsules of remaining area teams

CONDUCTOR

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached 8-man Small South final.

Number of state titles: 2 (2009, 1975)

Most recent state Championship appearance: 2009

LEWISTON

Most recent postseason appearance: 2019, reached Class A quarterfinals.

Number of state titles: 9 (1987, 1978, 1969, 1965, 1964, 1963, 1960, 1957, 1950)

Most recent state Championship appearance: 1987

LEAVITT

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached C South final.

Number of state titles: 7 (2019, 2013, 2009, 1998, 1995, 1978, 1966)

Most recent state Championship appearance: 2019

LISBON

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D quarterfinals.

Number of state titles: 11 (2019, 2006, 2005, 1997, 1978, 1971, 1968, 1961, 1960, 1956, 1955)

Most recent state Championship appearance: 2019

OAK HILL

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D semifinals.

Number of state titles: 4 (2015, 2014, 2013, 1982)

Most recent state Championship appearance: 2015

OXFORD HILLS

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class A state final.

Number of state titles: 0

Most recent state Championship appearance: 2021

POLAND

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D quarterfinals.

Number of state titles: 0

Most recent state Championship appearance: AS

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE

Most recent postseason appearance: 2021, reached Class D state final.

Number of state titles: Winthrop 6 (2000, 1975, 1970, 1968, 1959, 1957); Hall-Dale 2 (1979, 1965)

Most recent state Championship appearance: 2021

