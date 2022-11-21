Football Playoff Tickets to Go on Sale Monday

RICHMOND, Va. – The University of Richmond football team will host a first round NCAA FCS playoff game at Robins Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Davidson. Game time is set for 2:00 pm

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the game are $30 and are set to go on sale on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9:00 am All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase the same seats they had during the regular season until Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10:00 am After that time, all unpaid seats will be released to the general public.

Season ticket holders can reserve their seats here. Once at the link, login to your account, click “Season Renewal Application,” and click on “2022 FCS Playoffs – New Application.” You may also call 1-877-SPIDER-1 to purchase your tickets. Any unpurchased season ticket allocations will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 23 at noon. To purchase your tickets, please click here call 1-877-SPIDER-1, or visit the Richmond Spiders Ticket Office at the Robins Center.

PARKING INFORMATION

Season ticket holders who hold parking permits, your “PS” parking pass will be your game day parking permit for any and all playoff football games at Robins Stadium. For parking questions, please contact the Richmond Spiders Ticket Office at 1-877-SPIDER-1 or [email protected]

If you would like to purchase parking for an individual playoff game, please call 1-877-SPIDER-1 or go to richmondspiders.com/buytickets

*Individual playoff round parking passes will be sent via email.

Ticket Office Hours Nov. 21-25

Monday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Wednesday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Thursday – CLOSED – ONLINE SALES STILL ACCEPTED

Friday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm