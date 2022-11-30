Football Playoff Edition Of Behind The Web Set For Thursday Noon-1 At Glory Days Grill

Before the Spiders take to the air and head west to California for Saturday’s second round playoff game at Sacramento State, they’ll be on-the-air with a playoff edition of Behind The Web, this Thursday, Dec. 1 from Noon-1pm at Glory Days Grill, 10466 Ridgefield Parkway in the Gleneagles Shopping Center. Head football coach Russ Huesman will be joined by wide receivers Coach and former Spider standout Winston October . The live radio program airs on 106.1 ESPN, richmondspiders.com and espnrichmond.com.

A deep and talented wide receivers group has caught 286 passes for 2,972 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, with seven different receivers grabbing passes from Spider quarterbacks. October, a four-time All-Conference defensive back from 1995-98, has now both coached and played in the postseason for the Spiders.

Fans are encouraged to attend to talk college football with Coach Huesman, Voice of the Spiders Bob Black, and guests, while also enjoying the Glory Days full food and drink menu. Listeners and fans can interact with the show, anytime, by submitting questions and comments online.

Email: [email protected]

Text: 804-327-0888

Tweet: @spidervoice

@espnrichmond

@Spiders_FB

@SpiderAthletics

Football playoff Editions of Behind The Web will be scheduled as long as the Spiders advance in the FCS playoffs. The program will be archived on richmondspiders.com and in the Audio Vault at espnrichmond.com for on demand listening.

