Football Passes by Catholic, 33-14

Washington, DC (9/18/22) – The Kean University football team picked up their first win of the season by topping host Catholic University 33-14 on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After falling behind 7-0 on a pick-six, the Cougars (1-2) clawed back with four possessions leading to points before halftime. George Chrissafis connected on two field goals (38 yards, 29 yards) while Jay Adams brought down a six yard reception from Robbie Nungesser to lead 20-7 at the break. Catholic cut into the lead midway through the third quarter but Kean closed out the contest holding the Cardinals scoreless while tacking on 13 more points.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Chrissafis connected on four field goals (38, 29, 40, 22) while adding three extra points. He also handled kickoff duties with eight kicks averaging just under 60 yards per kick. Jake Zerillo recorded six catches for 83 yards while Nasir Williams had 59 rushing yards with a touchdown. Nungesser was 24-of-34 for 258 yards. Defensively Aaron Cottrell had seven tackles with one interception while Anthony Bassani had six tackles, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

UP NEXT:

Kean opens up their home slate with the United States Merchant Marine Academy next Saturday at 1 pm