Football parking update: Lot 32 to be closed for Nov. 12 Maryland game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Athletics has announced that Lot 32 will be closed due to Friday’s heavy rain for the football game against Maryland. Fans with Lot 32 permits and those who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot are directed to Innovation Park and will be admitted by presenting their game day parking permit. As previously announced, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 am Saturday.

Fans who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot can park at Innovation Park (329 Innovation Boulevard, State College, PA 16802) using their Penn State football game day parking pass. Fans should access Innovation Park using I-99. Tailgating is permitted in the Innovation Park parking lots.

Fans parking in Innovation Park will be shuttled to Beaver Stadium from Innovation Park and dropped off at the North Transit Center near the stadium. Shuttles will start running at 11:30 am Saturday and will run until two hours after the game.

Fans who plan to arrive Friday after noon will be directed to park at Grange Fair Park (1 Homan Lane, Center Hall, PA 16828) for Friday evening, and will not be charged by presenting their ORV permit. Saturday morning, the ORV lot will open and allow RVs to enter. In addition, ORV pass holders who are interested in parking a car rather than an RV on Saturday will be permitted to do so (one car per ORV pass).

ORV permit holders may also stay at Grange Fair Saturday night. There will be shuttle service to and from Grange Fair to Beaver Stadium (drop off at Pegula Ice Arena) Saturday for the game at no charge.

In addition, there will be no day-of-game parking available for purchase in Lot 36. Fans interested in purchasing parking on game day can park in the East or Eisenhower parking decks. Those fans should access the parking Decks through the West zone. Tailgating is not permitted in University parking decks.

On game day, in the event a fan’s vehicle is stuck in a grass parking lot, Penn State Athletics will have Towing available. Fans in need of towing assistance can call 1-800-NITTANY or 814-863-1548, or text NITTANY to 69050.

Well. 14/15 Penn State welcomes Maryland for a Big Ten Matchup Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on FOX. The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.