Football Pair Named to CSC Academic All-District® Team





Satkowski earns Academic All-District® honors for the first time after being named a Campbell Trophy® semifinalist (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

Comella and Satkowski give program 17 Academic All-District® selections all-time, with multiple honorees for just the fourth time as first selections at NCAA I FCS level

College Sports Communicators Football Academic Alll-District® Teams Announced

EASTON, Mass. (November 30, 2022) – Two members of the Stonehill College football program have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), for their efforts on the field and in the classroom. The duo is now eligible for Academic All-America® honors, with first and second teams selected in all four Divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and NAIA), announced in late December.

Senior Offensive lineman David Satkowski and junior running back With Tom Come were both named to the CSC Academic All-District® team for the first time in their career. The pair is the first in Stonehill’s NCAA FCS era to earn Division I honors and give the program 17 Academic All-District® honorees all-time. It marks the fourth time Stonehill has placed multiple student-athletes to the Academic All-District® team.

Satkowski, the Lone Northeast Conference representative to be named a William V. Campbell Trophy® semifinalist by the National Football Foundation earlier this fall, earns a spot on the CSC Academic All-District® Team for the first time. The secondary education and history dual major has earned a 3.79 cumulative grade point average at Stonehill, having received the Presidential Merit Scholarship and been named to the Dean’s List five semesters. He was named to the Northeast-10 Conference Academic Honor Roll six semesters, with Academic Distinction status four semesters for having a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 and Academic Excellence status once for having a perfect 4.0 semester GPA. He has been named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll all six semesters for having a GPA of 3.20 or higher.





Satkowski



With Come

Satkowski earned All-NEC first team honors last week and the right tackle has started all 19 games at the position over the last two seasons. They keyed a Stonehill Offensive line that blocked for the No. 2-ranked offense in the NEC behind Conference Champion and FCS Playoffs participant Saint Francis (Pa.) University. Stonehill leads the NEC in rushing offense (207.7 yds/gm) and third (43.7-percent) and fourth down conversions (64.3%) and is ranked second in scoring offense (30.6 ppg), third in total offense (385.8 yds/gm) and first Downs (21.2 per game) and fifth in passing offense (178.1 yds/gm). The Skyhawks Offensive line allowed the second-fewest sacks (18) in the NEC this fall.

Comella earns Academic All-District® honors for the first time, having earned a 3.66 cumulative grade point average as a business management major at Stonehill. He was named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll all four semesters. Comella enjoyed a breakout junior season for Stonehill, earning NEC Prime Performer status after totaling a career-high 164 all-purpose yards at Defending Conference Champions Sacred Heart University on October 15. He finished with a career-best 96 yards rushing on 13 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt, with his first career touchdown, while adding a career-high 68 receiving yards on three catches and another score, marking his first of three multiple touchdown games of the season.

Comella appeared in all nine games for Stonehill this fall and finished eighth among NEC rushing leaders with 49.8 yards per game. They carried the ball 63 times for 349 yards and five touchdowns, finishing fifth among NEC touchdown leaders, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and finishing with 638 all-purpose yards. He added seven receptions for another 66 yards and a score, while averaging 24.1 yards on eight kickoff returns and added a 30-yard punt return. Comella led the NEC in kick return average and ranks ninth with 6.0 points per game.

Stonehill finished its inaugural Division I season with a 4-5 record overall, including 2-5 in the NEC. Among the Skyhawks five setbacks, three were by less than one score. Stonehill collected nine NEC Prime Performer Awards over the course of the season, with Corbett a two-time NEC Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore quarterback Ashur Carraha a two-time NEC Rookie of the Week that was also named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List. Stonehill was recognized as a team as the FedEx Ground National Team of the Week by StatsPerform following its 24-20 win over Duquesne University in its NEC debut that was broadcast live on ESPN3.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.