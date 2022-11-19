Football: Oxford Hills beats Thornton, 21-7, to capture first state title

This time Oxford Hills overcame its first-half Mistakes and got the job done, beating Thornton Academy 21-7 in the Class A football state Championship game Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Oxford Hills finished the season 11-0, with two wins against the defending Class A champs, to claim its first football championship in school history. Thornton, making its seventh trip to the Championship in 10 years, finished 8-3.

The game was a rematch of the 2021 Class A final, won by Thornton, 42-27.

Oxford Hills’ defense came up big with three turnovers, and three fourth-down stops.

Hunter Tardiff intercepted a pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown with 5:13 left in the third quarter to give the Vikings a 21-7 lead.

The third turnover stopped a Thornton drive with just under six minutes to play when a swarm of Oxford Hills’ linemen descended on Thornton quarterback Ryan O’Keefe, forcing a fumble that Zach Louvat recovered.

Vikings senior quarterback Eli Soehren completed 15 of 26 passes for 259 yards and scored a run for an air of 1-yard touchdowns.

Oxford Hills led 14-7 at the half but it could have been more.

The Vikings marched 72 yards on the opening drive in nine plays, highlighted by a 29-yard run by Trey Morrison to set up Soehren for a 1-yard score with 6:33 left in the first quarter.

That was a marked contrast to how the 2021 title game started when an attempted throwaway by Soehren was intercepted and returned 50 yards by Mason Paulin four minutes into the game.

After stopping Thornton’s first possession on down at their own 28, it looked like Oxford Hills would have matching 72-yard drives but on first down from the Thornton 12, Soehren went to the corner of the end zone with a pass but underthrew a 6-footer -6 Teigan Pelletier, allowing Henry Lausier to turn good coverage into an interception.

Four plays later, Lausier put Thornton on the board when he pulled in a well thrown pass from Ryan O’Keefe between safeties Soehren and Tanner Bickford and then broke away for a 66-yard score. Lausier would later make a second interception.

Late in the half, a punt by Thornton’s Mac Lowe pinned Oxford Hills at its own 1. The Vikings briskly moved down the field with completions of 28 yards to Pelletier, 28 to Grayson Foster and 13 to Pelletier to get the ball to the Thornton 17 with 1:12 to play. Facing fourth-and-three, Oxford Hills chose not to try a 27-yard field goal – well within Soehren’s range – and came up a yard short on a completion to Foster.

This story will be updated.

