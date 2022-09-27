Football Outsiders down on the Arizona Cardinals turning the season around

Football Outsiders isn’t optimistic that the Arizona Cardinals will turn their season around after a 1-2 start.

While their one win came from an impressive road comeback, their two home losses have been less competitive than the final scores suggest.

In Football Outsiders’ Simulation through season’s end, the Cardinals’ mean win total was 6.4. That mark is tied for the fewest wins in football. While they’re within 0.3 mean wins from passing four other teams, that hardly projects them anywhere near postseason contention, let alone making the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Moreover, Football Outsiders gives the Cardinals the third-best odds to obtain the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft (9.1%). While the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans both have higher odds for No. 1, only the Texans are more likely to have a top-five pick.

The Cardinals are the NFL’s fourth-oldest roster, so getting Younger through top-of-the-round Talent wouldn’t be the worst thing for them.

However, they’d improved on their win total each of the previous four years — and made the postseason last year for the first time since 2015. During a window that should continue showing improvement, finishing with the top pick is a major step backwards. Especially after signing general manager Steve Keim, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray to extensions this past offseason.

Time will tell if the Cardinals can turn their season around.

However, Football Outsiders ran a Simulation 50,000 times to project what the final standings will look like.

Events through the first three weeks matter, as well as expected ones down the road. Those include Deshaun Watson’s return to the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones’ injury as well as DeAndre Hopkins’ return to the Cardinals.