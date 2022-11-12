Football Outsiders: Bucs Victims Of Domino Effect – JoeBucsFan.com

The Bucs offense is just a mess and those who can’t see that are guzzling several Big Storm Brewing Beers on game days.

Joe can think of worse ways to watch ballgames.

Per Derrik Klassen of Football Outsiders, the Bucs offense feels like its Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich is chasing his tail. They run, run, run on first downs. To nowhere. Almost like he’s frustrated, Leftwich decides to double-down, using fewer play-action plays and more running (to nowhere, of course).

This tends to push Tom Brady to throw more short passes, which neutralizes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. At the end of the game, you have a field goal-kicking club.

And that is your 2022 Bucs, Klassen types.

Offense has been a struggle for the Bucs this season. They cannot run the ball to save their lives despite feeling the need to try on seemingly every first down. Their inability to run the ball has morphed into a lack of confidence in their play-action game, so they have called less of that. WIthout an effective run game or a play-action game they like, the Bucs offense relies solely on dropback passing, almost all of which is done via instant throws because Tom Brady doesn’t trust the Offensive line as far as he could throw them. In turn, the offense revolves around Mike Evans in the passing game. That was always true to some degree, but it’s especially true now that the Bucs aren’t getting to as many of the play-action shots that would benefit guys such as Chris Godwin. Evans doesn’t need much schematic help to be useful; he’s just a set-and-forget X receiver if he needs to be, and Brady sure has needed that this season.

Klassen follows that up by believing the Seahawks will only need to limit the damage done by Evans. If Evans is corralled, Klassen reasons, the Bucs’ offense is simply not good enough to overcome the Seahawks defense.

If Evans cannot shine, the Bucs are rendered a poor-scoring offense that struggles to put up 16 points on lousy teams.

Ira Kaufman Talks Effort Issues At One Buc Palace, Internal Troubles For Leonard Fournette, Seahawks Game Predictions, Tom Brady Changes, NFC South, A Practice Report From Germany, And More