Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is ‘the best cornerback in the NFL right now’

The Lead

There are a handful of Lockdown Corners currently playing in the NFL, but to Football Outsiders’ Derrik Klassen, Pat Surtain II stands above the rest.

“Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL right now,” Klassen wrote. “No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain.”

Despite being in just his second year in the league, Surtain has already proven that he can go toe to toe with the top receivers in the NFL. Matching up against Raiders superstar Davante Adams on Sunday, Klassen noted that Surtain’s coverage was nearly flawless.

“Adams only ‘got’ Surtain twice throughout the game, both times on back-shoulder balls,” Klassen wrote. “Adams was the best back-shoulder receiver in the NFL with Aaron Rodgers and has already rekindled his connection with Derek Carr in order to maintain that title. There’s no shame in giving up a couple of passes, neither of them explosive, to the best receiver in the NFL is his favorite route. That was all Surtain allowed Adams to have all day. Any other time the two were matched up—which was often considering Surtain followed him everywhere but in the slot—Surtain slammed the window shut.”

Klassen highlighted five plays from Sunday’s game in which Surtain covered Adams, noting the cornerback’s instincts, athleticism and meticulous film study on each play. While Adams finished the game with nine receptions for over 100 receiving yards, Surtain limited the receiver to just four receptions for 46 yards while he was in coverage and broke up multiple passes to Adams.

“Many cornerbacks are more impatient than Surtain, not because they’re all stupid or anxious, but because they cannot move and recover the way he does,” Klassen wrote. “Few cornerbacks are nearly as light on their feet or explosive out of breaks as Surtain, and Surtain does it as a 6-foot-2, 208-pounder with a 90th-percentile wingspan. Surtain’s build and athleticism affords him a margin of error that other cornerbacks don’t have, and he already has all the savvy and consistency to push that advantage to the maximum every snap.