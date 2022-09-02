Football Opens with Win at Wagner

Next Game: at Monmouth University 9/10/2022 | 1:00 PM WFUV (90.7 FM) Sept. 10 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Monmouth University

Staten Island, NY – The good news for Wagner is that Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat will be out of Eligibility after this year. The bad news for the Seahawks is that they still had to play the Rams signal caller tonight. DeMorat completed 18 of 25 passes for 386 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for another, as Fordham mounted a strong second half to defeat Wagner, 48-31, on Hameline Field.

DeMorat has a taste for Seahawk as last year he tied a school record with six touchdown passes, completing 19 of 23 passes for 339 yards against Wagner.

The Rams trailed 28-20 midway through the third quarter before DeMorat connected on back-to-back scoring strikes, the first a 44-yarder to Fotis Kokosioulis and the second a 44-yarder to Garrett Cody to put the Rams up 34-28 with 30 seconds left in the third.

DeMorat let his feet do the work on the next score, scampering in from two yards out with just over four minutes remaining and Trey Sneed finished off the scoring for the Rams with a four-yard run with 2:12 on the clock, giving Fordham a 48-28 lead.

Kokosioulis finished with nine catches for 150 yards and the score while MJ Wright also caught a pair of touchdowns.

On the ground Julius Loughridge picked up his first career 100-yard rushing game, gaining 114 yards on 20 carries.

defensively, Ryan Greenhagen led Fordham with nine total tackles, including 1.5 for loss and one sack, while Jonathan Coste added seven stops, including a sack.

Takeaways

• The Rams are 50-35 all-time in season openers since 1920, 11-23 since moving to the NCAA FCS in 1989.

• The win snapped a six-game season-opening losing streak for the Rams.

• The game at Wagner was Fordham’s first on Staten Island since a game with the Seahawks in 1984 and will be the Rams’ fifth game played on the island.

• Wagner is coached by former Fordham head coach Tom Masella .

• Former Rams Jesse Bramble a Staten Island native, and Ryan Darcey were at the game.

By the Numbers

72 – Career passing touchdowns for Tim DeMorat second on the Fordham career list, one behind Kevin Anderson (2014-2017) who holds the school career touchdown passes record with 73.

42.5 – Career tackles for loss by Ryan Greenhagen moving him into third on the Fordham all-time list.

188 – Career Solo tackles for Greenhagen, moving him into fourth on the Fordham career list.

321 – Career tackles for Ryan Greenhagen fourth most all-time.

724 – Career completions for DeMorat, second on the Fordham career list.

8,949 – Career passing yards for DeMorat, is second best at the school.

What’s Next?

• The Rams travel to West Long Branch, NJ, to face the Monmouth University Hawks on Saturday, September 10, at 1:00 pm

• It will be the fifth meeting between Fordham and Monmouth with the Hawks leading the all-time series, 3-1.

• Monmouth took the last two meetings, including a 26-23 win on September 11 last year at Jack Coffey Field as Juwon Farri rushed for 156 yards and one touchdown.