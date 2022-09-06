Football Opens Division I Slate on Saturday

The Lindenwood football team (0-0) will open up the 2022 season at Houston Baptist (1-0) in Houston, Texas on Saturday at 6:00 pm The Lions will play their first game since moving to the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC ) at the NCAA Division I level.

Lindenwood is coming off back-to-back GLVC Championships at the Division II level. Since the start of the 2019 season, Lindenwood has posted a record of 18-7 with two conference titles and two appearances in the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The Lions won their first round game in 2019, and made their second appearance in the postseason just this past year.

Lindenwood is led by senior quarterback, Cade Brister , who has littered his name all over the program record books. Brister is the record holder for most yards gained (9,202), most rushes (460), most completions (697), and is tied for most passing TD’s (70) in a career.

Brister’s main weapon over the past two years has been Payton Rose , who is approaching the top spot among all Lindenwood receivers. Rose has compiled 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns in his time as a Lion, which included a record-setting 15 receiving touchdowns in 2019.

The Lions bring back a powerful back in Robert Giaimo , who was named the GLVC Freshman of the Year in 2021. Giaimo produced 737 yards and 11 scores on the ground last season, as we averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Lindenwood also returns the 2021 GLVC Special Teams Player of the Year in Spencer Redd . In his two full seasons with the Lions, Redd has brought back two kickoffs and one punt for a touchdown.

defensively, I guess Ross will lead the unit heading into the season. Ross set a school mark for interceptions in a game with three. Ross added two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble last season.

The Huskies from Houston Baptist are 1-0 after earning a win over Northern Colorado last week.