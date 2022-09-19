Football Opens CCIW with Loss to Pioneers

Next Game: at Millikin University 9/24/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Millikin University

WAUKESHA, Wis. — North Park football opened up CCIW play on Saturday, losing to the Carroll University Pioneers by a score of 0-42.

North Park managed 302 yards of total offense to Carroll’s 404, but penalties and turnovers are ultimately what cost the Vikings in the end. The Pioneers picked up 153 yards on 17 Vikings penalties, and they also took the ball away from North Park 6 times.

The Vikings defense managed a takeaway of their own though, as Jeremy Hanlon forced a fumble that was recovered by Alex Casas . Elsewhere on that side of the ball, CJ Martin and Justin Green each broke up a pass while Nate Weitzman recorded a tackle for a loss of 1 yard.

On special teams, Juan Nieves tallied 109 return yards on 5 attempts. AJ Harris also added 48 return yards, but more notably picked up 121 receiving yards on 10 receptions.

What’s Next?

North Park next takes the field in Decatur, IL to face the Millikin Big Blue. Gametime is set for 1 PM on Saturday, September 24th.