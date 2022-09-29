Football Opens ACC Play With Hokies

Game 5

Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-1) at North Carolina (3-1, 0-0)

Chapel Hill • Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 • 3:33 pm ET

Kenan Stadium (50,500) • ACC Network

Carolina Football Media Center

Series vs. Virginia Tech: VT leads 25-13-6

Series Streak: VT won last game

Last Meeting: 2021 (Sat, 10-17)

Last UNC Win: 2020 (W, 56-45)

NORTH CAROLINA

Record: 3-1 (0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Mack Brown (Florida State, ’74)

Overall Record: 268-140-1, 34th year

Record at UNC: 93-64-1, 14th year

VIRGINIA TECH

Record: 2-2 (1-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Brent Pry (Buffalo, ’93)

Overall Record: 2-2, 1st year

Record at Virginia Tech: Same

BROADCAST INFO

Kickoff: 3:30 pm ET

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Kelsey Riggs, sideline

Tar Heel Sports Network: Jones Angell , play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (109 or 203), App (966)

Website: A live radio broadcast of the Tar Heel Sports Network is available on UNC’s official Athletic website, GoHeels.com, as well as through the TuneIn app.

BELL TOWER WALK

Tar Heel fans of all ages are encouraged to welcome the team to the stadium on game day. While construction is ongoing during the 2022 season at the Kenan Football Center, the Carolina team buses will arrive between the Genome Sciences Building and the Sonja Haynes Stone Black Cultural Center two-and-a-half hours before kickoff. The team will march through the Amphitheater to the front of the Kenan Football Center before entering the building.

TAR HEELS AND HOOKIES

• Carolina and Virginia Tech meet for the 19th straight season on the football field in what turns out to be the ACC opener for the Tar Heels in 2022.

• UNC is 5-8-2 at home against Virginia Tech. That figure includes a 2-7 mark since the Hokies joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for the 2004 season.

• The last meeting in Chapel Hill occurred in 2020 and eighth-ranked Carolina beat No. 19 Virginia Tech 56-45 on Oct. 10. Michael Carter ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns, Sam Howell tossed three touchdowns, and UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards – the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech’s defense.

• The series dates back to 1895 when the Tar Heels won 32-5 at a neutral site. In fact, 16 of the first 20 meetings were played at a neutral site with the other four played in Chapel Hill.

• The first meeting in Chapel Hill came in 1900, a 0-0 draw.

BROWN VS. VIRGINIA TECH

• Mack Brown is 2-2 all-time against Virginia Tech.

• Brown is 1-2 against the Hokies as the head coach of the Tar Heels, while at Tulane, Brown defeated Virginia Tech, 57-38, in 1987.

• Brown never faced Virginia Tech during his first stint as head coach at North Carolina, however, the two teams squared off in the Gator Bowl at the end of the 1997 season.

UP NEXT

• Carolina heads out on the road for a pair of league games at Miami on Oct. 8 at 4 pm on ESPN2, and at Duke on Oct. 15.