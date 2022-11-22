Football names three to Academic All-District® Squad

GRANVILLE, Ohio (November 22, 2022) – Senior Offensive lineman Brian Stone a senior defensive lineman Sam Secrest and junior defensive back Jack Nimesheim of the Denison University football team were each picked for the Academic All-District® Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

Stone is a financial economics major with a 3.66 cumulative GPA. He started in all 10 games this season (5 at center, 5 at left guard), and has started at center in 17 of 26 games in his career. He was named Second-Team All-North Coast Athletic Conference after starting all 10 games at center in 2021, and earned a spot on the third-team as a senior this year. He was a member of the NCAC Academic Honor Roll in both 2020-21 and 2021-22, was a Denison Top-50 Scholar-Athlete in 2020-21, and was a 2021-22 Denison Chi Alpha Sigma Inductee. He is also a peer tutor on campus.

Secrest is a Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) major with a 3.83 GPA who played in nine games this season at nose tackle and recorded a career-high 35 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He ranked second on the Big Red and 19th in the NCAC in sacks and was tied for fifth on the team in tackles for loss. In addition to working with a Christmas Basket Drive for the less fortunate with St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in his Hometown of Lebanon, Ohio, Secrest has also been named to the NCAC Academic Honor Roll and was a Denison Top-50 Scholar-Athlete in both 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Nimesheim is a Journalism major with a 3.73 GPA who started in all 10 games at safety and finished fourth on the team with 51 tackles after playing in only four games in the first two years of his career. He also added 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions this season. In addition to being named to the 2021-22 NCAC Academic Honor Roll, Nimesheim is a member of Denison’s UNCUT and DSAAC (Denison’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council). He is a Co-host for Denison UNCUT’s DIG Deep Podcast and is the Editor of Denison UNCUT’s UNTOLD Blog. Recently, Nimesheim works as a student broadcaster for the Denison Sports Network.

The 2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December. Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, all eligible nominees submitted by member schools earn Academic All-District status. Nominees were voted to the Academic All-District Team in previous years and those winners advanced to the Academic All-America ballot.

2022 Academic All-District® Football Teams