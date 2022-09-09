Football Names Seven As Captains For 2022 Season

PRINCETON – The Princeton Tigers have named Carson Bobo , Henry Byrd , Dylan Classi , Andrei Iosivas , Matthew Jester , Uche Ndukwe and Michael Ruttle Jr. captains, Charles W. Caldwell Jr. ’25 Head Coach of Football Bob Surace announced today.

“I’m very excited for this group of captains to lead the program,” said Surace. “They all bring unique leadership qualities and will help the team a great deal both on the field and off it.”

Bobo is a two-time All-Ivy selection who has totaled 40 catches for 376 yards and two touchdowns in 22 career games.

Byrd is also a two-time All-Ivy honoree who has helped the offensive line push the Tigers’ offense to new heights. The Tigers had the highest scoring offense in Ivy history in 2018 and led the conference in scoring in 2021.

Classi broke out last year, setting new personal marks in receptions (35) and yards (621) while also adding three touchdowns. They ranked in the Ivy top 10 in yards, yards per reception (17.8) and yards per game (62.1). The senior has 76 career catches for 1,226 yards.

Iosivas was recently named to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. He was second team All-Ivy after leading the Squad with five touchdowns last year. He was second on the unit with 41 catches, 703 yards receiving and 17.1 yards per catch. He was third among Ivy foes in yards, fourth in touchdowns, yards per reception and ninth in receptions.

Jester made a major impact on Princeton’s defense in 2021, recording 30 tackles, five for loss along with three sacks. He has gradually improved his tackle total each season.

Despite only playing in six games, Ndukwe was second-team All-Ivy for the 2021 conference champions. They finished tied for seventh in the league in sacks (six) and tied for ninth in tackles per loss (9.5). He put up at least one sack and tackle per loss in five of his six outings.

Ruttlen Jr., has appeared in 18 games during his career with the Tigers. Last year for the Ivy champions, the defensive back made 29 tackles and recorded two interceptions.

Princeton begins the 2022 season at Stetson on Sept. 17.