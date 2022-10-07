Football-Mature Benjamin Morrison a Special Talent

Benjamin Morrison‘s rise to the top of the Notre Dame depth chart took about four weeks of pre-season practice and two games of interspersing at the boundary cornerback position with Clarence Lewis.

Lewis, who is playing some of his best football in his junior season at Notre Dame, didn’t lose the job as much as Morrison – a 6-foot-0¼, 179-pounder out of Brophy Prep in Phoenix – flat-out snatched it.

“He’s special, man. He’s special,” said the Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. “Kudos to (cornerbacks) Coach (Mike) Mickens. He’s done a great job in recruiting. Ben Morrison and Jaden’s Mickeyand I can go back to our days in Cincinnati when they brought in a guy like Sauce Gardner.”

Mickey, also a true freshman, impressed first as a spring-semester arrival and continues to see action in key moments for the Irish. But it’s Morrison who has emerged in the starting lineup and doesn’t look like he’s giving it back anytime soon.

The stats don’t indicate it yet. He has seven tackles and a pass broken up in four games. But his ability to mirror a receiver in the open field, his change of direction and his football savvy have allowed him to rise to the top of the list of boundary corners, due in part, says Freeman, to the well-honed game he arrived with in June.

“He’s just a mature kid,” Freeman said. “He doesn’t talk a lot. They just work. Yes, he’s got good genetics, but I think he has a really good foundation. You can tell he was well-coached in high school. Going into these high schools and talking with coaches, you say, ‘Okay, they’re in a college-like system. They’re being coached like college football players.’

“Some (high school cornerbacks are) playing ‘see the ball, get the ball,’ and in your mind, you’re saying, ‘Okay, that guy is going to take a little bit more time to develop.’ Ben Morrison is a guy who understands college football, the technical side of it. He’s blessed with God-given ability, but mentally he understands what it takes to have success at this level.”

Morrison comes from a family of athletes. His father, Darryl, was a sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Redskins and spent four seasons in the NFL. His brother Sammy played football at Arizona and San Diego State.

His Sisters Faith and Naomi are gymnasts at Washington and Michigan respectively. Naomi, an All-American, helped lead the Wolverines to the 2021 national championship. Another sister, Grace, is a volleyball player at Appalachian State.

Morrison was taught well at Brophy Prep under head Coach Jason Jewell. It’s all added up to a player who arrived at Notre Dame as a ready-made cornerback out of the gate.

“He just kept his head down and went out and competed,” said Mickens of Morrison in August. “They came and attacked summer workouts, attacked the playbook, and then got on the field and keeps attacking each day.”

During an August interview with Irish Illustrated and the rest of the local press corps, the easy-to-relate Morrison embraced the opportunity in front of him.

“I love what I do. I love playing football,” said the incessantly smiling Morrison. “I’m going to wake up every day, put my head down and work.”

Morrison’s motivation growing up was forged through his father’s run through the NFL in the early-to-mid ’90s while being the youngest of five children in an ultra-sports-related family.

“Coming from a household where your father played in the NFL, I’m trying to do what he’s already done,” Morrison said. “I have to sometimes Humble myself and know that I’ve got to listen to him, even if it means hard coaching. He may not have been the best player, but he made it. I’m trying to figure out a way to make it as well.”

Morrison has somewhat deceiving length. He stands just under 6-foot-1 and has the accompanying physical traits that make him a sticky coverage guy with the ability to use his length to disrupt as many attempts in his direction as he does discourage pass attempts in his vicinity.

“This guy is long. His arms go down to his knees. It’s crazy,” Freeman said. “He comes from an athletic background. His sisters are gymnasts in college. His dad played in the NFL. He’s got all the makeup of what we need to have in a future NFL corner. He has everything you want in a kid’s makeup.”

Although comfortable discussing his game with the media, Morrison is much less likely to express his confidence in his abilities through his words on the field, ala Mickey, who is known for his incessant badgering of opponents.

“We’re a good little duo because he’s loud and I’m quiet,” said Morrison in August. “He’s going to be the one talking and I’ll be right behind him cheering him on, hyping him up. He’s taught me that competitive spirit. He’s brought that out in me.”

For cornerbacks, you’re only as good as the last pass attempt in your direction. Morrison, Mickey, Lewis, Cam Hart and TaRiq Bracy – Notre Dame’s top cover men – will face another challenge Saturday when they go against the accurate and resourceful BYU quarterback Jaren Hall and a bevy of Cougar receivers capable of stretching the field.

But the Irish head Coach likes Notre Dame’s chances, particularly with his two young Corners teaming up with some Veterans in pass coverage.

“We knew those two guys were good football players,” said Freeman of Morrison and Mickey. “Did I think Ben Morrison would be starting as a true freshman? Probably not.

“But he’s a good football player and he’s getting better. Both of those guys are going to help us in the long term, but also right now.”