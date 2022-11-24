Football Mania: To each generation its own Legend – The Footballverse

Introducing the Nike FC Footballverse which celebrates a new community-focused football experience.

Football is not just a 90 min on-field battle, it’s a passion that can be held dear throughout a fan’s life.

What if we can live football instead of just watching or playing it? If we can live this passionate experience in a new innovative way?

What if we can express our love and passion for this game alongside our favorite players in ways we couldn’t even imagine?

There’s always a fan favorite generation or a player that can’t be replaced with time and Nike is bringing heroes, past present and future together to celebrate a new community-focused football experience launching in Dubai.

But what if we tell you that all the great players and football generations can come up together?

Let us introduce you to the “Nike FC Footballverse”, the experience that brings together an Incredible group of celebrated Nike players and football communities to show that every generation of Athletes can make a unique impression on the game, expand the sport, and inspire the future generations to leave their mark.

The Nike FC Footballverse experience kicked off in Dubai and will bring the sport to an even wider, younger, and more energized audience with a series of interactive games and activities.

The experience is open now until the 11th of December in The Beach, Opposite JBR, Dubai. The games, designed to inspire the local communities, will include a mix of individual and team-focused games allowing players to showcase their skills and teamwork.

Launched at an exclusive panel session featuring Nike Global Athlete and international football icon, Ronaldo, the former Brazil national team striker and twice Winner of the Ballon d’Or was on hand to talk about his experiences in the game over the years, from his playing days to his current ownership role. The panel also included the Director of football at Champions Soccer Academy in the UAE, Dan Jacob alongside football marketeer Consultant Budreya Faisal.

As part of Nike’s ongoing campaign to help fans and players express themselves on and off the pitch, the brand also launched the Nike FC Creators Hub which will be open at the Nike store, in The Dubai Mall until the 11th of December. Players, teams, and everyone who loves football is invited to the Nike FC Creators Hub where guests will be immersed in creative product customization workshops and encouraged to express their own individual artistic flair through the Jersey Customization sessions and Digital Maker’s Studio.

To take part in The Footballverse and Nike FC Creators Hub, supporters will need to register at Nike Footballverse.