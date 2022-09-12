Football: Macalester’s Nadeau Named MIAC Offensive Player of the Week

Nadeau

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College junior quarterback Michael Nadeau (Garden Grove, Calif./La Quinta) was named the MIAC Offensive Player of the Week for football for the week ending Sept. 11, the league announced today. Nadeau is the second Scot in a row to earn the conference’s Weekly award for offense, following last week’s selection of junior receiver Michael Poker (Brookfield, Wis./Brookfield East).

Nadeau completed 24-of-39 for 442 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, as Macalester defeated Martin Luther College, 43-7 on Saturday in the Scots’ home opener. Seven of his completions were for 29 or more yards, including touchdown passes of 81 and 49 yards. Combined with last week’s performance of 387 yards passing and three touchdowns, Nadeau currently leads all Division III quarterbacks with 829 yards passing while ranking fourth in touchdown passes with eight.

Last season Nadeau was named to the All-MIAC second team after leading the conference with 276.8 passing yards per game and 243 completions. His performance on Saturday was just 10 yards shy of the school record he set last season with 452 passing yards against Carleton on Nov. 13.

The Scots return to action on Saturday, Sept. 24 at home against St. Olaf. Game time is set for 7:00 pm at Macalester Stadium.