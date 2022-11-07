Football: Macalester’s Bruckner Chosen MIAC Offensive Player of the Week

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College senior receiver Ty Bruckner (Bel Aire, Kan./Wichita North) was selected the MIAC Offensive Player of the Week for football for the week ending Nov. 6, the conference announced today. Bruckner had a record-setting day as the Scots defeated St. Scholastica, 54-35 on Saturday at Macalester Stadium.

Bruckner’s day included five catches over 35 yards, including touchdown receptions of 38 and 59 yards. For the game, he ended up with 10 catches for a school-record 265 yards and three touchdowns. His 265 receiving yards is the sixth-highest in MIAC history. Bruckner’s performance broke the old record for receiving yards in a game previously held by a senior receiver Rex Desso (Evergreen, Colo./Lakewood), who had 243 yards in a game against Carleton last season.

Bruckner, who returned to Macalester this fall for a fifth season, has 31 receptions for 485 yards and seven touchdowns. He is tied for sixth in the MIAC in receiving touchdowns and is ranked 18th in receiving yards.

Bruckner is the third Scot this season to earn the conference’s Weekly award for offense, following junior receiver Michael Poker (Brookfield, Wis./Brookfield East) is Sept. 5 and junior quarterback Michael Nadeau (Garden Grove, Calif./La Quinta) is Sept. 12.

Next week the Scots wrap up the 2022 season with a MIAC Championship Week game at St. Olaf. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm in Northfield, Minn.