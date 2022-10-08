Football: Macalester Loses Divisional Game at Concordia

Next Game: University of Augsburg 10/15/2022 | 1:00 PM October 15 (Sat) / 1:00 PM University of Augsburg History

MOORHEAD, Minn. – The Macalester College football team was limited to its lowest Offensive output of the season in a 36-7 defeat to Concordia College Saturday afternoon at Jake Christiansen Stadium. The loss, which came in the first MIAC Skyline Division game for both teams, gives the Scots a 2-3 record overall. The Cobbers improve to 3-2 with the win.

After gaining at least 400 yards of total offense in each of its first four games, Macalester recorded 236 yards, including a season-low 193 yards passing. Concordia galloped for 306 yards on the ground and held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession.

Early in the first quarter, a blocked punt gave the Cobbers the ball at the Macalester 15-yard line, and Peyton Mortenson ran it in from the 1-yard line for a 7-0 lead. The Scots responded with a nine-play, 77-yard drive capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from the junior quarterback Michael Nadeau (Garden Grove, Calif./La Quinta) to senior receiver Ty Bruckner (Bel Aire, Kan./Wichita North) that tied the score at 7-7. Junior receiver Nathan Wu (Walnut Creek, Calif./Northgate) caught four passes for 35 yards early in the drive.

The offense stalled for the rest of the half, with only one first down over the Scots’ next five possessions. Concordia found the end zone near the end of the first quarter, then started the second quarter with two points off a Macalester safety when a long snap went through the back of the end zone. Two touchdowns on their final two possessions of the first half gave the Cobbers a commanding 29-7 lead at the half.

After forcing Concordia to turn the ball over on Downs twice to start the third quarter, the Scots moved the ball into Cobber territory. Junior running back Logan Pampel (Johnson Creek, Wis./Lakeside Lutheran) rushed four times for 20 yards and caught two passes to help Macalester drive to the Concordia 19-yard line. But the drive ended there, as the Scots failed to get a first down on 4th-and-4. Mortenson ended a 13-play, 81-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run for a 36-7 lead.

With time running down in the fourth quarter, Macalester moved the ball to the Concordia 20, aided by a 60-yard reception by a junior receiver Nick Bice (Fort Dodge, Iowa/Fort Dodge). Again the Cobbers held, intercepting Nadeau as time expired.

Nadeau completed 29-of-47 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Wu and Pampel each caught eight passes, with Wu gaining 50 yards and Pampel compiling 27 yards. Senior receiver Rex Desso (Evergreen, Colo./Lakewood) had six receptions for 38 yards. On defense, sophomore linebacker Riley Cogan (Loveland, Colo./Mountain View) tallied eight tackles and a sack. Senior linebacker Victor Wright (Cape Coral. Fla./Mariner), junior linebacker Noah Bresson (Homosassa, Fla./Crystal River), sophomore defensive lineman Logan Leybold (Portland, Ore./Woodrow Wilson) and sophomore defensive lineman Max Menache (Beverly Hills, Calif./Beverly Hills) also had eight tackles apiece. Mortenson rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead Concordia.

The Scots continue Skyline Division play with a home game against Augsburg University on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 pm at Macalester Stadium.