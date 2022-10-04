Football Looks to Rebound on the Road This Weekend

The Lindenwood football team (2-2) will begin a two-game road trip starting this weekend at Central Arkansas (2-3) on Saturday in Conway, Ark. for a 4:00 pm kickoff.

The Lions are coming off of a 49-28 loss to Southeast Missouri State, who currently ranks in the top-25 in both the FCS Coaches Poll and the Stats Perform Poll. Cade Brister Eclipsed the 400-yard mark for total offense in the game, as his 346 passing yards were complemented by his 80 yards on the ground.

Andrew Martin had a strong day in all phases of the game, as he compiled 134 all-purpose yards. Martin rushed the ball for 74 yards, collected 60 receiving yards, and made two great tackles on kickoff coverage. Brister ran the ball in for the 21st time in his career, placing him in sole possession of fourth place in the school’s record book. Payton Rose hauled in his 28th career touchdown pass, and sits just four scores away from tying the program leader in Andrew Helmick.

Lindenwood Ranks third in the OVC in both scoring offense (28.0 PPG), and scoring defense (32.0 PPG). Offensively, the Lions are leading the conference in passing yards per game with 322.0. On the defensive side of the ball, Lindenwood is holding the opposition to a completion percentage of just 60.5 percent and only five touchdowns.

The Lions have been stout on third down on both sides of the ball. Lindenwood is converting on an OVC-leading 44.2 percent of the time, while the defense is leading the conference by holding the opposition to just a 28.0 percent success rate.