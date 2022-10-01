Football: Leavitt seizes momentum, vanquishes Lawrence

TURNER — Leavitt grabbed momentum from Lawrence to start the game, and did it again to end the first half Friday.

The Hornets, once again, took care of a tough team, this time beating the Bulldogs 34-20.

Leavitt improves to 5-0.

The Hornets recovered a Bulldogs fumble on the game’s opening kickoff, and finished up the ensuing drive with a 4-yard TD pass from Noah Carpenter to Nick Morin.

The Leavitt defense then forced a turnover on Downs to halt a promising Lawrence drive, and after the offense went three-and-out the defense squashed another drive into Hornets territory with a fourth-down interception by Dayton Calder on the first play of the second quarter.

The Hornets needed just six plays to go 94 yards, capped off by Carpenter’s 49-yard touchdown run. A two-point pass to Sawyer Hathaway made it 14-0.

The Bulldogs quickly moved the ball into the red zone, but fumbled into the end zone on the fourth play of the drive, giving the ball back to the Hornets.

Carpenter ran in from 4 yards out for another touchdown to make it 20-0.

Lawrence finally found the end zone, as Michael Hamlin connected with Tate Scott for a 15-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 21.7 seconds left before halftime.

That was just enough time for the Hornets to get the final say before intermission.

Carpenter connected with Hathaway for no gain and the Hornets called timeout. Carpenter then ran 19 yards and out of bounds to stop the clock with 5.6 seconds left. He then chucked a deep spiral down the left sideline to Hathaway, who out-leaped the defender before running the rest of the way for a touchdown as time expired.

Carpenter found Nick Morin for the two-point pass, giving Leavitt a 28-7 lead going into the locker room.

The Hornets added to their lead in the third quarter when Carpenter and Hathaway connected again, this time for a 33-yard touchdown.

Parker Higgins scored on a 26-yard touchdown run for Lawrence with 5:03 left in the game to make it 34-14. The Bulldogs added one more TD when Preston Roy scored on a 5-yard run on the final play of the game.

This story will be updated.

