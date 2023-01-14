Football laws state that Marcus Rashford’s goal against Man City should not have stood
It is, without doubt, the main topic of debate from Saturday’s Manchester Derby – should Bruno Fernandes’ equalizer have stood?
In the 78th minute at Old Trafford, the Portuguese midfielder converted past Ederson with a cool finish. But the goal was shrouded in controversy after many deemed Rashford to be interfering with play.
The England international did not touch the ball after clearly coming from an offside position, but some were convinced that he played a part by obstructing City’s defense before Fernandes fired home.
In fact, former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech took to social media after the full-time whistle to give his opinion on the incident. He wrote: “The first United goal just proved the people who make the rules don’t understand the game.”
After the linesman initially ruled out the Strike for offside, VAR was consulted and referee Stuart Attwell awarded the goal.
So what do the laws say about Rashford’s involvement in the goal?
According to FIFA, a player is actively interfering with play if they touch the ball after it has been passed to them by a teammate.
However, a player can also influence play without touching the ball, and so should be given offside if the referee feels that their offside position has interfered with an opponent – for example by preventing the opponent from playing the ball or by obstructing a goalkeeper’s line of vision.
- a player moving from, or standing in, an offside position is in the way of an opponent and interferes with the movement of the opponent towards the ball this is an offside offense if it impacts on the ability of the opponent to play or challenge for the ball; if the player moves into the way of an opponent and impedes the opponent’s progress (eg blocks the opponent) the offense should be penalized under Law 12
Yes, Rashford was shielding the ball after coming from an offside position.
The laws clearly state that the goal should not have stood pic.twitter.com/gWUWR35mgc
— Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) January 14, 2023
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola felt the goal should not have stood. In his post-match interview with BT Sport, the Spaniard said: “Rashford was offside. He distracted our keeper and defenders.”
Here’s how social media reacted to the incident.
One fan said: “I genuinely have no idea what the offside law is anymore if Rashford is deemed neither to have interfered with play nor his actions impact upon a defender.”
A second wrote: “Regardless of the decision – which was wrong IMO – the law itself is a joke. Rashford clearly gains an advantage from being offside and the goal springs from that advantage. IFAB need to get on with that review of offside.”
A third commented: “Walker and Akanji slow down because of Rashford being in the way. Rashford is off side. SHOCKING decision.”
