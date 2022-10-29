Football: Kennebunk makes itself at home, defeats Biddeford, 33-6

BIDDEFORD — It’s been a season in which the Kennebunk High football team never really had a home-field advantage. With their Veterans Memorial Field undergoing major renovations, the Rams played home games at Biddeford’s Waterhouse Field.

Friday night, the fourth-seeded Rams were designated as the home team in a Class B South quarterfinal against No. 5 Biddeford, and Kennebunk left with a 33-6 win.

The Rams pulled ahead early and kept Biddeford on its heels throughout the game. Kennebunk (6-3) will take on No. 1 Portland (6-3) next weekend in the regional semifinals. Biddeford ends the season at 4-5.

“I feel like we really took (Waterhouse Field) over during the season, and we showed them what we have this game,” said Jack Cataldi, a Kennebunk senior and co-captain. Cataldi wore the silver chain adorned with a Giant K, given to the team’s top player each game.

Cataldi scored the Rams’ first three touchdowns and finished with 104 yards rushing and 83 yards receiving. Defensively, they caused a fumble in the first quarter after the Tigers moved deep into Kennebunk territory.

Cataldi’s first touchdown – a 2-yard run with 7:18 left in the first quarter – capped an eight-play, 72-yard drive. He added a 27-yard touchdown run as the first quarter ended, then caught the conversion pass from Jack Cornell for a 14-0 lead.

It looked as if the Tigers would match Kennebunk’s opening-drive touchdown, but a Cataldi Strip and fumble recovery ended Biddeford’s drive at the 9.

“We came in excited and ready. We felt like we were prepared. Sometimes offensively, we don’t get a good start. We did tonight. That was really important for us,” said Kennebunk Coach Joe Rafferty.

With 3:49 left in the second quarter, Cataldi scored on a 5-yard run. Jonah Barstow’s 12-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds to play in the half pushed the lead to 27-0 at the break, but Barstow was injured and did not play in the second half.

Barstow ran for 92 yards on 10 carries, while Gray Compton added 70 yards on six carries for the Rams. Kennebunk’s final touchdown came when Offensive lineman Haydn Wells recovered a fumble in the end zone early in the fourth quarter.

Cataldi said the Rams keyed on Biddeford running back Ivan Ramos. While Ramos broke away for a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, Kennebunk held him in check most of the game. Ramos finished with 82 yards on 15 carries.

“He’s a real big part of their game, and we had to shut him down,” Cataldi said.

Biddeford quarterback Patrick O’Driscoll threw for 148 yards – 111 going to Kaden Cadorette.

It was Rafferty’s 400th game as head coach at Kennebunk, a job he held for 44 seasons.

“I wish it was 400 wins,” Rafferty joked. “Honestly, I wasn’t aware of it. It’s not something I keep track of. It’s been a long time. Looking back, I’ve enjoyed every second of it.”

