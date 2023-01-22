Football is Romantic: Eagles Win 38-7 Five Years After Beating Vikings 38-7

Two good ‘ol fashioned ass kickings exactly five years apart. How can you not be romantic about football? It’s like the football Gods wanted Kenny Gainwell to go in Untouched on 3rd and 9:

Kenneth Gainwell’s touchdown means the Eagles will take a 38-7 lead, five years to the day they beat the Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) January 22, 2023

In 2018 it was Nick Foles vs. Case Keenum.

In 2023 it’s Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones.

In 2018 it was done through the air with plays like this:

🚨🚨🚨 NICK FOLES FLEA FLICKER TD ALERT 🚨🚨🚨 #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/2d0oQewdj2 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 22, 2018

In 2023 it was Smash mouth football, running it right down the Giants throat:

In 2018 it was the defensive backs:

PICK-SIX! Patrick Robinson with the outstanding return, calling for blocks and everything on his way to the end zone #MINvsPHI pic.twitter.com/pwjwf79M3E — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 22, 2018

In 2023 it was the defensive line:

Josh Sweat strip-sacks Daniel Jones The All Pro Andrew Thomas was taken to school on this play 👀 pic.twitter.com/GKyleO2LVr — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) January 22, 2023

In 2018 the team would’ve murdered any team that stepped on the field that year:

1 year ago today The Eagles crushed the Vikings to move on and win their first Super Bowl! To see the entire Eagles team dance on the field to Meek Mill’s Dreams and Nightmares, you knew how together this team was and they were not losing#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5ZHlgmfwWL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 21, 2019

In 2023 it was Nick Sirianni ready to Murder this ref:

“I know what the fuck I’m doing! I’m allowed to be down here.” – Nick Sirianni Big Dom loves it 😂pic.twitter.com/koJgqDKelM — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 22, 2023

In 2018 the team was running on all cylinders thanks to Frank Reich and Doug Pederson’s gameplan.

In 2023 it was Shane Spikeman calling one hell of a game:

Hell of a gameplan by Shane Spikeman Tonight pic.twitter.com/f8aaYxH8lC — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 22, 2023

In 2018 we had chains.

In 2023 we still have chains. PUT A CHIP IN THE DAMN BALL! –

PUT A CHIP IN THE BALL IT’S THE 21ST CENTURY pic.twitter.com/GUxxGk3Wwh — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 22, 2023

Two more babies!