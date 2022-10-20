Football Inks Two-Game Series with Johns Hopkins

ITHACA, NY – The Ithaca College football team has agreed to a two-year, home-and-home series with Johns Hopkins University for the upcoming 2023 and 2024 seasons. Ithaca will open its 2023 season at Johns Hopkins, which is a member of the Centennial Conference, and will host the Blue Jays to begin the 2024 schedule.

“We are excited for the opportunity to go to battle with one of the elite academic institutions and top football programs in the country to open the 2023 and 2024 seasons,” said head Coach Michael Toerper . “Two historic programs who have never met before on opening weekend should make for some electric competition that both fan bases will have to look forward to.”

The 2023 contest at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md. will be played on Saturday, September 2. The 2024 game at Butterfield Stadium will take place on September 7.

Johns Hopkins, also an NCAA Region 2 opponent for the Bombers, has been a perennial power in Division III for the better part of two decades. The Blue Jays won nine or more games each season from 2011-18 and reached the national semifinals in 2018 with a 12-2 record. During that decade, JHU has the fifth-highest winning percentage in DIII (.855 – 100-17).

Currently, Ithaca and Johns Hopkins are both nationally ranked in the D3football.com and AFCA Top 25 Polls. IC is 12th in D3football.com and 13th in the AFCA, while Johns Hopkins is seventh in the AFCA Poll and eighth in D3football.com with a perfect 6-0 record.

“Personally, having been so fortunate to spend most of the beginning of my coaching journey under legendary leader Jim Margraff as a member of the Johns Hopkins football program, it will be a special day on Homewood Field next September,” stated Toerper.