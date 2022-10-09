Football Improves to 2-0 in Conference Play
42
4-2, 2-0
14
0-5, 0-2
42
14
0-5, 0-2
|Team
|1 st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|
|14
|0
|14
|14
|42
|
|0
|7
|0
|7
|14
Game Recap: Football |
BUFFALO, NY – The visiting Engineers built an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, while the Bengals were able to narrow the gap to 14-7 with a second quarter pick-six, but were never able to get closer than the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team won 42-14.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: RPI – 42, Buffalo State – 14
LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY
RECORDS: RPI (4-2, 2-0 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-5, 0-2 Liberty League)
HOW IT HAPPENED
· The Bengals punted on each of their first two possessions, while RPI was unable to get anything going on its first drive.
· RPI’s second drive was 8 plays and 55 yards and ended with a Dylan Burnett 16-yard rushing touchdown.
· The next Bengals drive resulted in a pick-six for RPI’s Carlos Davisa 30-yard score to give the Engineers a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.
· Neither team found much success in the second quarter until Buffalo State’s Biscaro returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The Bengals trailed 14-7 at halftime.
· RPI added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to push its lead to 28-7, including a 6-yard touchdown reception for Shane Allison after the Bengals turned the ball over on downs.
· Dameon Ming added a 3-yard dash to the end zone midway through the fourth to increase the Engineers’ lead to 35-7.
· The Bengals responded with a 5-play, 58-yard drive, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown grab for Darion Jones from Cam Sionko.
· RPI’s Joshua Ahrens ended the scoring with an 8-yard rushing touchdown with just over one minute remaining in the game.
FOR THE FOES
· Burnett rushed for 188 yards and two scores.
· Gil Goldsmith reeled in 8 passes for 70 yards.