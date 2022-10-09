Football Improves to 2-0 in Conference Play

Next Game: Hobart College 10/15/2022 | 12 p.m WRPI 91.5 FM October 15 (Sat) / 12pm Hobart College History

BUFFALO, NY – The visiting Engineers built an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, while the Bengals were able to narrow the gap to 14-7 with a second quarter pick-six, but were never able to get closer than the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team won 42-14.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: RPI – 42, Buffalo State – 14

LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY

RECORDS: RPI (4-2, 2-0 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-5, 0-2 Liberty League)

HOW IT HAPPENED

· The Bengals punted on each of their first two possessions, while RPI was unable to get anything going on its first drive.

· RPI’s second drive was 8 plays and 55 yards and ended with a Dylan Burnett 16-yard rushing touchdown.

· The next Bengals drive resulted in a pick-six for RPI’s Carlos Davis a 30-yard score to give the Engineers a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.

· Neither team found much success in the second quarter until Buffalo State’s Biscaro returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. The Bengals trailed 14-7 at halftime.

· RPI added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to push its lead to 28-7, including a 6-yard touchdown reception for Shane Allison after the Bengals turned the ball over on downs.

· Dameon Ming added a 3-yard dash to the end zone midway through the fourth to increase the Engineers’ lead to 35-7.

· The Bengals responded with a 5-play, 58-yard drive, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown grab for Darion Jones from Cam Sionko.

· RPI’s Joshua Ahrens ended the scoring with an 8-yard rushing touchdown with just over one minute remaining in the game.