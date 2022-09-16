Football Hosts UAlbany for Homecoming on Saturday

Watch (SNY Channel Finder) | Watch Online | Listen | Live Stats | Fordham Game Notes | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham’s 122nd varsity season, by hosting the University at Albany Great Danes on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm as part of Homecoming 2022.

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each defensive sack or touchdown scored. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the football program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to football.

The game will be broadcast live on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with Andrew Bogusch (pbp) and Jimmy Sullivan (color) announcing and broadcast live on WFUV (90.7 FM) and wfuvsports.org with Andrew Gullotta (pbp) and Sam Davis (color) handling the announcing chores.

Fordham enters the game with a 2-0 record after a 52-49 win at Monmouth University last Saturday, while Albany is 0-2 on the year after a 28-23 loss to New Hampshire in Albany last week.

This will be the ninth meeting between Fordham and UAlbany, the first since 2007, with the all-time series tied, 4-4.

A few notes on the game:

• Albany will be the second straight game against a CAA opponent for Fordham and the second of three this year (Stony Brook).

• The first four meetings between Fordham and Albany occurred when the schools where both competed on the NCAA III level.

• With a win over Albany, Fordham will open the season 3-0 for the first time since 2013 when the Rams opened with ten straight wins.

• With his six passing touchdowns at Monmouth last week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat brought his career total to 78, good for a new Fordham career mark (previous record was 73 by Kevin Anderson (2014-2017)).

• DeMorat also has 758 career completions and 9,401 career passing yards, both second best at the school.

• For the third straight season, Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a Preseason All-American as well as to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS Defensive Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

• Greenhagen currently has amassed 42.5 career TFLs, third all-time at Fordham, and 194 career Solo tackles, fourth best in school history. He also has 327 total tackles, fourth best, and he entered the season first among active FCS players with 10.03 tackles/game and third with 1.32 tackles for loss per game through 31 career games.

• Senior wide receivers Fotis Kokosioulis and Dequece Carter are climbing the Fordham career lists. Kokosioulis is fourth in career receiving scores (24), tenth in career receptions (148), and eleventh in career receiving yards (1,964) while Carter ranks sixth in career touchdown receptions (19) and tenth in career receiving yards (1,980).

• The Fordham Captains for 2022 are grad student linebackers Ryan Greenhagen grad student running back Trey Sneed grad student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior defensive lineman Jonathan Coste .

• No New York area college football team has won more games since 2012 than Fordham, who has amassed 66 victories over that stretch. The closest Collegiate competitors are Sacred Heart (60), Stony Brook (58), and Rutgers (45), while the NFL’s Giants lead all NYC area professional teams with 62 wins over the past eleven years and the Jets have 54.