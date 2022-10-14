Football Hosts Stony Brook on Saturday

Watch (SNY Channel finder) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Fordham Game Notes | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 season, Fordham’s 122nd varsity season, by hosting the Stony Brook University Seawolves on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, October 15, at 6:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each defensive sack or touchdown scored. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the football program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to football.

The game will be televised on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with Andrew Bogusch (pbp) and Grant DelVecchio (color) announcing and broadcast live on WFUV (90.7 FM) and wfuvsports.org with Andrew Gullotta (pbp) and Danny Scott (color) handling the announcing chores.

Fordham, ranked 17th in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches Poll, enters the game with a 5-1 record, 2-0 in the Patriot League, after a 40-28 league win at Lehigh University last Saturday, while Stony Brook is 0-5 overall on the year, 0-4 in the CAA, after a 24-14 CAA loss at New Hampshire last week.

• This will be the sixth meeting between Fordham and Stony Brook on the gridiron with the Seawolves leading the all-time series, 3-2. The Rams took last year’s meeting, 34-14, at Stony Brook on September 25 as Tim DeMorat completed 21 of 33 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

A few notes on the game:

• It will be the third game this year for the Rams against a CAA opponent (Monmouth and Albany).

• It will be the fourth meeting on the NCAA FCS level as the first two meetings occurred on the NCAA Division III level.

• With his six passing touchdowns at Monmouth, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat brought his career total to 78, moving ahead of Kevin Anderson (2014-2017) and into first on the Fordham career list (Anderson’s previous record was 73).

• DeMorat, who earned his fifth Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week Honor following the Lehigh game, threw four more last week against Lehigh to bring his school-record total to 97.

• DeMorat is also the Fordham career leader in completions with 865 and passing yards with 11,215.

• The 2022 Rams have a powerful one-two punch in the offensive backfield in grad students Trey Sneed and sophomore Julius Loughridge .

• Their stats are almost identical with Loughridge rushing 83 times for 542 yards and four scores and Sneed rushing 1-1 time for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

• They are ranked one-two in the Patriot League in rushing yards/game (Loughridge – 88.7/ Sneed – 83.8).

• Sophomore linebacker James Conway was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the week following the Lehigh game where he made nine tackles, including two for loss.

• For the third straight season, Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a Preseason All-American as well as to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS Defensive Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

• Greenhagen currently has amassed 45.0 career TFLs, tied for the all-time mark at Fordham, and 220 career Solo tackles, second best in school history. He also has 371 total tackles, third best. He entered the season first among active FCS players with 10.03 tackles/game and third with 1.32 tackles for loss per game through 31 career games.

• The Fordham Captains for 2022 are grad student linebackers Ryan Greenhagen grad student running back Trey Sneed grad student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior defensive lineman Jonathan Coste .

• No New York area college football team has won more games since 2012 than Fordham, who has amassed 69 victories over that stretch. The closest Collegiate competitors are Sacred Heart (62), Stony Brook (58), and Rutgers (46), while the NFL’s Giants lead all NYC area professional teams with 65 wins over the past eleven years and the Jets have 57.