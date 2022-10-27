Football Hosts Pitt For Primetime Saturday Showdown

Game 8

#21/#21 North Carolina (6-1, 3-0) vs. Pitt (4-3, 1-2)

Chapel Hill, NC • Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 • 8 pm ET

Kenan Stadium (50,500) • ACC Network

Carolina Football Media Center

Series vs. Pitt: NC leads 10-5

Series Streak: UP won last two games

Last Meeting: 2021 (W, 23-30 – ot)

Last UNC Win: 2018 (W, 38-35)

NORTH CAROLINA

Record: 6-1 (3-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Mack Brown (Florida State, ’74)

Overall Record: 271-140-1, 34th year

Record at UNC: 96-64-1, 14th year

PITT

Record: 4-3 (1-2 ACC)

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi (Rhode Island, ’90)

Overall Record: 57-40, 8th year

Record at Duke: Same

BROADCAST INFO

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

ACCN: Dave O’Brien, play-by-play; Tim Hasselbeck, analyst; Kelsey Riggs, sideline

Tar Heel Sports Network: Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (133 or 193), App (955)

Website: A live radio broadcast of the Tar Heel Sports Network is available on UNC’s official Athletic website, GoHeels.com, as well as through the Varsity Network app.

BELL TOWER WALK

Tar Heel fans of all ages are encouraged to welcome the team to the stadium on game day. While construction is ongoing during the 2022 season at the Kenan Football Center, the Carolina team buses will arrive between the Genome Sciences Building and the Sonja Haynes Stone Black Cultural Center two-and-a-half hours before kickoff. The team will march through the Amphitheater to the front of the Kenan Football Center before entering the building.

1970-72 REUNION

Carolina football is hosting more than 50 players for a Reunion to Honor the 1970-72 Tar Heel teams this weekend. The UNC Legends will be recognized during the game Saturday night against Pitt.

TAR HEELS AND PANTHERS

• Carolina hosts Pitt in Chapel Hill for the first time since 2018 in a key ACC Coastal Division Clash on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Kenan Stadium.

• Carolina leads the all-time series with Pitt, 10-5, and are 6-0 at home against the Panthers. That mark includes a 3-0 record since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013.

• All eight games between the two Coastal Division rivals since Pitt joined the league have been decided by seven points or less. The last two Encounters have gone to overtime.

• 13 of the 15 all-time meetings have been decided by 10 points or less.

• UNC and Pitt did not play in 2020 after the schedule was revamped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In one of the most memorable games in Carolina history, No. 5 UNC lost at No. 1 Pittsburgh, 7-6, in 1982. The game was played at Three Rivers Stadium in primetime on CBS. It was the network’s first regular-season college football game in 19 years. Future Hall of Famer Dan Marino threw a 4-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give the Panthers a 7-3 lead. Marino was 15 of 28 for 125 yards

and four interceptions against the Tar Heel defense. Kelvin Bryant led the Tar Heels with 58 yards rushing and five receptions for 22 yards.

CAROLINA IN THE NATIONAL POLLS

• North Carolina is ranked No. 21 this week in both the Associated Press and the Coaches Poll. The Tar Heels entered the AP poll for the first time this season on Oct. 16 at No. 22 and Oct. 9 at No. 25 in the Coaches poll.

BROWN VS. PITT

• Mack Brown is 0-2 all-time against Pitt with both losses coming in overtime on Thursday night games in Pittsburgh, Pa. The first was a 34-27 setback in 2019 and later a 30-23 loss in 2021.

UP NEXT

• Carolina has back-to-back road conference games coming up against Virginia on Nov. 5 at noon on the ACC Network and at Wake Forest on Nov. 12.