Football Hosts Lafayette on Saturday

Watch (SNY Channel finder) | Watch | Listen | Live Stats | Fordham Game Notes | Follow on Twitter

Bronx, NY – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 Patriot League season, Fordham’s 122nd varsity season, by hosting the Lafayette College Leopards on Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, November 11, at 1:00 pm

Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our student-athletes. Pledge a set amount for each defensive sack or touchdown scored. All proceeds are tax-deductible and go directly to the football program. There is also an option to make a one-time gift to football.

The game will be televised on SNY and streamed on ESPN+ with Drew Casey (pbp) and Grant DelVecchio (color) announcing and broadcast live on WFUV (90.7 FM) and wfuvsports.org with Andrew Gullotta (pbp) and Danny Scott (color) handling the announcing chores.

Fordham, ranked 18th in the latest NCAA FCS Coaches Poll, enters the game with a 7-2 overall record, 3-1 in the Patriot League, after a 59-17 Patriot League win at Bucknell last Saturday, while Lafayette is 3-6 overall on the year, 2-2 in the Patriot League, after a 21-16 League win at Colgate last week.

This will be the 40th meeting between Fordham and Lafayette on the gridiron. The Leopards lead the all-time series, which started in 1903, 25-13-1, but Fordham took last year’s matchup, 42-41, on October 2 in Easton as Tim DeMorat scored from the two with 28 seconds left to provide the winning margin.

A few notes on the game:

• With his six passing touchdowns at Monmouth, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat brought his career total to 78, moving ahead of Kevin Anderson (2014-2017) and into first on the Fordham career list (Anderson’s previous record was 73).

• DeMorat, who earned his seventh Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week Honor following the Bucknell game, threw five more last week against the Bison to bring his school-record total to 110.

• DeMorat is also the Fordham career leader in completions with 942 and passing yards with 12,188.

• Along with DeMorat, junior kicker Brandon Peskin (special teams) and freshman defensive back Alex Kemper (rookie) were also named Patriot League Players of the Week following the Bucknell game.

• Senior wide receiver Fotis Kokosioulis needs seven yards to become the sixth wide receiver at Fordham to record a 1,000-yard season.

• Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen has amassed 48.0 career tackles for loss, breaking the former school record of 45.0 set by Carl Barbera (1993-1996).

• Greenhagen also has 235 career Solo tackles, breaking Ian Williams’ (2011-2014) mark of 232.

• The 2022 Rams have a powerful one-two punch in the offensive backfield in grad students Trey Sneed and sophomore Julius Loughridge .

• Their stats are almost identical with Loughridge rushing 112 times for 808 yards and seven scores and Sneed rushing 141 times for 696 yards and four touchdowns.

• They are ranked one-two in the Patriot League in rushing yards/game (Loughridge –88.9/ Sneed – 79.4)

• For the third straight season, Fordham grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen was named a Preseason All-American as well as to the Buck Buchanan Watch List, presented to the NCAA FCS Defensive Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season.

• The Fordham Captains for 2022 are grad student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen grad student running back Trey Sneed grad student Offensive lineman Phil Saleh senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior defensive lineman Jonathan Coste .

• No New York area college football team has won more games since 2012 than Fordham, who has amassed 71 victories over that stretch. The closest Collegiate competitors are Sacred Heart (63), Stony Brook (60), and Rutgers (46), while the NFL’s Giants lead all NYC area professional teams with 67 wins over the past eleven years and the Jets have 60.