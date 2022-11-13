Football Honors Seniors with Thrilling Overtime Win to Close Out 2022

Wheeling, W.Va. – It was the end of an era on Saturday afternoon as many of the Pillars that helped create the Wheeling University Football program walked across the field for senior day. The Cardinals did their best to honor them and came through in a big way as they took down Fairmont State in overtime 31-28. It was a back-and-forth competitive game throughout the afternoon, and it came down to the final push in overtime for Wheeling to seal their best season in program history.

Defense led the way on the first few drives of the night as both teams went three and out to open the day. However, Fairmont State put together the first scoring drive, taking the ball 72 yards down to the Wheeling six-yard line. They would kick in the chip shot and the Falcons went up 3-0 with 5:37 to go in the first quarter. Wheeling would respond on the very next drive the Cardinals would get going as Javon Davis and Lowell Patron hooked up on a few big passes to move the Cardinals into Falcon territory. That same connection would cap the first try as Davis found Patron for a five-yard score to make it 7-3. That would be the score as the first quarter came to an end as the offense tried to add on.

However, it would be Fairmont that would add on as they scored their first touchdown of the day and took a 10-7 lead. Fairmont State would get in the endzone again on their next drive and suddenly it was a 16-7 Fairmont State advantage. The Cardinals needed to put together a drive and they would do just that as they got the ball back. Wheeling would start with the ball on their own 25-yard line and once again the passing game led the way. The Cardinals got down inside the Falcons 10-yard line once again, and this time converted as Davis connected with Chris Canaday on the eight-yard completion to make it a 16-14 game with 2:34 left before the half. The Falcons would tack on a field goal in their final drive of the half and Wheeling went into Halftime trailing 19-14.

In the third quarter, both teams put on a clinic in clock management as time ticked off on both opening drives. The Cardinals received the ball to start the half and took seven minutes off the clock as they drove to the Fairmont State six-yard line. Javon Davis would come through again, this time with his legs as he rushed in from six yards out to make it a 21-19 game. After forcing a three-and out for the Falcons, Wheeling got the ball with 5:13 to go in the quarter and held it until the quarter wrapped up. The Cardinals held a slight 21-19 advantage, but things were far from over.

The Wheeling defense was strong to start the fourth quarter and forced another Fairmont State three and out. However, the Falcon’s kicking game would come through as Wheeling was pinned at their own one-yard line. Fairmont State would pick up a safety on the first play from scrimmage and the game was tied at 21-21. The ensuing free kick would go to the Falcons, and they drove down the field again, scoring a touchdown to make it a 28-21 score. The Cardinals would get the ball back with 8:52 to go and quickly moved the ball down the field. Davis would throw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, finding Lowell Patron for 24 yards to tie the score at 28-28. It was Patron’s second touchdown of the day as the Cardinal tied the game. Both teams would get another Offensive opportunity in the fourth with Fairmont State attempting a field goal with three seconds to go. They shanked the kick, and the game was sent into overtime with the score sitting at 28-28.

Fairmont State would get the first possession of the overtime period and got it to the Wheeling 22-yard line as Fairmont State would get another chance to kick a field goal to go ahead. Again, they missed the shot and Wheeling would get the ball back needing just a field goal to win. They went to fifth-year senior running back Sy Alli and he helped drive them down to the one-yard line setting up a fourth and goal. The Cardinals would call on fifth-year senior kicker Matt Greenwood for what would be a 22-yard field goal. They kicked in the game Winner and the Cardinals would win the game 31-28. The kick helped them end the season 7-4 overall as they set the new program record for wins in a season.

Many of those Seniors who were honored before the game played a big role in the outcome as they ended their careers on top. Lowell Patron led the receiving corps with nine catches for 94 yards and two scores on the day Chris Canaday pulled in four catches for 58 yards and the other score. Sy Alli IV led the running game, carrying the ball 21 times for 76 yards in the contest. Jayvon Johnson led the defensive unit with 12 tackles, three Solo and nine Assisted as Wheeling’s defense held strong. Brandon Munoz, Jason Simon and Kelvin Bazemore finished their careers with seven tackle games as they helped in the big win.

The Wheeling University Football team now heads into the off-season as they look to build off the strong 2022 campaign. They broke the single season wins record and look to continue taking the program to new heights as they prepare for 2023.