Football hires Jahmal Fenner as Director of High School Relations

AUSTIN, Texas – Jahmal Fenner, an Austin native and Veteran of 10 years as a Texas high school coach, has been named Director of High School Relations for Texas Football, head Coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Monday. Fenner arrives on the Forty Acres with 14 years of coaching experience, including the last five as the Athletic Coordinator and head Coach at Austin LBJ High School.

“We’re really excited that Jahmal is joining our staff,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a guy who brings a lot to the table, is well known and respected throughout the Texas High School Coaches Association, has deep roots in Austin, and is so well connected in our community, as well as across the state. What he did in taking LBJ Football to historic heights through the most challenging of times was impressive, but seeing and hearing about the impact he had on his players and how he did it as a mentor, teacher and Coach was something that really stood out. He’s a relationship guy, which is really important to us. And he’s done great things as a player, himself, and has taken that passion to coaching. I know he’ll be a great asset for us, everyone in the THSCA, and high schools everywhere as our Director of High School Relations. Jahmal’s definitely a guy we wanted to get on board, and he’s going to be such an awesome addition to our staff. We’re extremely grateful to have him with us.”

In five seasons as head coach at LBJ, Fenner led the Jaguars to a 49-13 record with three-straight district titles and at least eight wins every year. He posted a combined mark of 29-3 in district and postseason play, including runs to the class 4A Division II state Championship game in 2021 and semifinals in 2020. Last season with the Jaguars’ move up to 5A Division II, Fenner guided them to a 9-3 overall record with a 7-0 district mark and the 12-5A Division II district title, earning District Coach of the Year honors.

“Growing up here, always seeing the Longhorns, and understanding how prestigious of a university and football program Texas is, it was truly a special Honor and Privilege when Coach Sarkisian offered me this opportunity. It was something I just couldn’t pass up, Fenner said. “I’ve been on the high school side for a while where I was able to encourage, facilitate and help a lot of kids reach their goals and Dreams of getting to the Collegiate level. I’m so Grateful for that time and all I was able to do in leading a high school program. That prepared me for a position like this. Now, I’m looking forward to having the chance to do it from the other side, learning and helping with the process on the next level. And I get to do it with a great staff of coaches, while working with all the outstanding high school coaches in Texas and across the country as a resource in helping them and their kids.”

In 2021, he led LBJ to a 15-1 overall mark, the 13-4A Division I district title, a regional championship and a historic run to the school’s first-ever state championship game. The Jaguars were ranked No. 1 in the state for the majority of the season and became the first Austin Independent School District (AISD) team in 47 years to advance to a state title game. LBJ was named the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Team of the Year, and Fenner earned IHSFAN Coach of the Year and Austin American-Statesman Central Texas Coach of the Year accolades.

Fenner’s LBJ Squad had an historic season in 2020, as well, winning a district and regional championship, while finishing 9-3 after advancing it to the 4A Division I state semifinals. The Jaguars won six-straight games on their way to the semifinals, including a thrilling 59-54 win over Corpus Christi Miller in the 4A Division I Region IV Championship game and state quarterfinals.

Prior to taking over head coaching duties, Fenner served as the interim head coach at LBJ for the final month of the 2017 season. Hired by his high school Coach and mentor Andrew Jackson at LBJ in 2013, he was the team’s Assistant head Coach and Offensive Coordinator from 2015-17, and was the defensive backs, quarterbacks and strength and conditioning Coach from 2013-17. He credits Jackson, who passed away in December 2017, for developing him into a successful coach.

“I’ve worked hard to gain the respect of the coaches across our great state,” Fenner added. “I really value all the relationships I have with them and everyone in the Texas High School Coaches Association. I take a lot of pride in this position and look forward to building on those relationships, reaching out to coaches in my new role, and making sure Texas is putting its best foot forward with all the high school coaches. I’m so excited to get started.”

In 2011, Fenner coached with the Indoor Football League’s Oklahoma City Brawlers, serving as the defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and assistant strength and conditioning coach. He began his professional coaching career with the Amarillo Dusters of the Arena Football League 2, serving as the Assistant defensive backs Coach from 2007-08, as well as the Assistant strength and conditioning Coach during the 2007 season.

Prior to his time with the Dusters, Fenner worked as a Graduate Assistant at his alma mater, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) under head Coach Mike Price. Fenner played cornerback and was a special teams standout for current UT Assistant Coach Jeff Banks at UTEP from 2001-04. He is the Miners’ career leader in punt returns (86) and punt return yards (917) and ranks second all-time with 25 career pass breakups. During his career with the Miners, he totaled nine interceptions for 109 yards. As a freshman, he had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against San Jose State, the ninth-longest kickoff return in program history. He added an 84-yard punt return for a score his senior season against Arizona State, the sixth-longest return for a Miner. Following graduation, he played in the Arena Football League for the Amarillo Venom.

A 2001 graduate of Austin’s Reagan High School, Fenner played cornerback for the Raiders, helping the team to 24 victories over his final three seasons. He also played basketball and baseball at Reagan, earning athlete of the year honors as a junior and senior.

Fenner is a loving husband to his wife, Lorrie, and proud father of his four sons, Kahlil Sr., Cameron, Lamael and Jahmal Jr., and grandchildren, Kahlil Jr. and Kamryn.