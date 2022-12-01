Football High Live: Updates from Thursday’s 1A, 3A, 5A state title games

Time for Day 2 of the 2022 Super 7 from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Class 1A, 3A and 5A Champs will be crowned on what looks like a beautiful day at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Play starts at 11 am with the 3A title game between perennial champion Piedmont and newcomer St. James.

NOW PLAYING: Class 3A: St. James (12-2) vs. Piedmont (12-2)

11:49 AM, Big conversion: Piedmont converts a fourth-and-15 on a 22-yard pass to Thomas Propst. Bulldogs threatening again inside the St. James 10.

11:35 AM, End 1: Piedmont 7, St. James 3. Pretty tight game statistically. Piedmont has run 12 plays for 90 yards. St. James 14 for 86. Jack Hayes has 55 yards rushing and a TD and 37 yards passing.

11:32 AM, On the board: KJ Jackson is caught for a 2-yard loss on third down. Jake Huff kicks a 40-yard field goal to get St. James on the scoreboard. The Piedmont lead is 7-3 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

11:29 AM, Driving: St. James is on the move now with KJ Jackson in rhythm. The Trojans have a third-and-1 at the Piedmont 20 with 1:23 left in the first quarter. They trail 7-0.

11:20 AM, Picked off: Jake Austin intercepts KJ Jackson’s pass at the Piedmont 46. Bulldogs in business again, already leading 7-0. However, the Bulldogs can’t convert on fourth-and-6 and turn it back to St. James. Trojans dodged a bullet there.

11:17 AM, Touchdown Bulldogs: Jack Hayes scores on a 3-yard run, capping a 6-play, 68-yard drive following a defensive stop. Bulldogs lead 7-0 with 6:47 left in the first quarter.

11:12 AM, Turning it over on downs: St. James KJ Jackson hits Ethan Beard for a 37-yard gain on the first play of the game, but the Trojans bog down and fail to convert on fourth-and-8. Piedmont takes over at its 32.

11:07 AM, Here we go: St. James will receive to start the 3A title game. Trojans averaged 35.5 points a game this year. Piedmont averaged 38.1. Could it be a shootout?

10:56 AM, Championship history: Piedmont is looking for its second straight Class 3A state title and its sixth state title since 2009. St. James is in the title game for the first time. Rosters being introduced now as we close in on kicking off Day 2.

10:43 AM, Back Home: UMS-Wright Coach Terry Curtis, an Auburn graduate, back on the Plains today. Curtis is now the AHSAA’s all-time winningest coach with 348 victories. They passed longtime Vestavia Hills Coach Buddy Anderson this year. His team lost to Charles Henderson in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

10:35 AM, On the other side: St. James’ KJ Jackson is one of the top junior recruits in the state. He has passed for 2,484 yards and 37 TDs with just 6 INTs. Should be a good QB battle today.

10:21 AM, Jack of all trades: Piedmont QB Jack Hayes enters today’s first game already holding multiple AHSAA records. Hayes is the career leader in passing yards (10,944), passing touchdowns (159), career offense (14,809) and TDs accounted for (219 — 154 passing, 58 rushing).

9:42 AM, First two champs: Auburn won the second girls flag football championship to open the Super 7 on Wednesday, but Thompson defeated the Tigers 49-24 later in the night to win the Class 7A state title. It was the fourth straight state title win for Mark Freeman’s Warriors.

SUPER 7 SCHEDULE

Today’s Games

Class 3A: St. James (12-2) vs. Piedmont (12-2), 11 AM

Class 1A: Leroy (12-1) vs. Pickens County (11-3), 3 p.m

Class 5A: Charles Henderson (12-1) vs. Ramsay (12-2), 7 p.m

Friday’s Games

Class 4A: Cherokee County (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 AM

Class 2A: Fyffe (14-0) vs. BB Comer (12-2), 3 PM

Class 6A: Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m

Wednesday’s results

Girls flag: Auburn 26, Oxford 6

Class 7A: Thompson 49, Auburn 24

