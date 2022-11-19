Football High Live: Scores, updates from Round 3 of the 2022 HS football Playoffs

Round 3 of the 2022 high school football Playoffs concludes tonight.

The Alabama Independent School Association crowned its Champions Thursday in Montgomery.

Tonight we find out the 7A Finalists and the 1A-6A Semifinalists in the AHSAA. One team, Charles Henderson in Class 5A, punched its ticket to the semifinals Thursday night.

The Class 7A semifinals will be decided in a pair of rematches. In the north, Hoover and Thompson face off for the sixth straight year in the semis. The Bucs and Warriors have combined to win 6 of the 8 Class 7A state titles. In the south, it’s Auburn and Central-Phenix City for the fourth straight time. Hoover and Central won the regular-season meetings in 2022. The winners play Nov. 30 in Auburn as the Super 7 kicks off.

Check back frequently tonight for scores, updates and highlights as the games are ongoing. As the night winds down, we will have all the final scores and the pairings for next week.

8:55 PM, Thompson defense playing lights out: The Warriors lead 26-10 at the Hoover Met after getting a safety, but losing a fumble on the free kick inside their 5. Hoover went backwards and kicked a field goal on fourth-and-15.

John Colvin throws 7 yards to Craig Sanderson for a score to put Mountain Brook up 42-17 over Hartselle with 1:28 left in the third. Mountain Brook has scored on all six possessions as we head into the fourth quarter.

More scores:

Fyffe 28, Tuscaloosa Academy 7 (end of third quarter)

Mobile Christian 20, Pike County 0

Thompson 26, Hoover 7 (Warriors get a safety)

Leroy 28, Brantley 14 (7 minutes left)

Central-Phenix City 13, Auburn 7 (Karmello English TD catch, 4:57 left in third)

8:38 PM, Gamble ramble, again: Mountain Brook junior running back Cole Gamble answered a Crawford Lang 27-yard field goal with a 30-yard TD dash, capping an 80-yard drive on the Spartans’ first possession of the second half. It’s Gamble’s fourth touchdown of the night. Mountain Brook is up 35-17 with 6:10 left in the third period.

More scores:

Leeds 19, Ramsay 7 (8:44 left in the third)

Cherokee County 28, Randolph 21

St. James 33, Thomasville 8 (3:36 in third)

Thompson 24, Hoover 7 (Bucs have turned it over four times, but score on a 76-yard TD pass)

Theodore 28, St. Paul’s 0 (5:41 left in the third)

Muscle Shoals 31, Gardendale 7

Fyffe 28, Tuscaloosa Academy 7

8:25 PM, Updated scores: Gulf Shores 14, Faith Academy 12

Gordo 7, Piedmont 0 (half)

Pleasant Grove 28, Arab 14 (half)

Pisgah 20, Aliceville 8 (half)

Leroy 28, Brantley 7 (third quarter)

Saraland 37, Homewood 14 (half)

Millry 13, Sweet Water 6 (half)

Coosa Christian 37, Lynn 21 (2nd quarter)

Oneonta 41, Deshler 7 (half)

8:04 PM, Big play for the Warriors: Thompson got a 64-yard pick-6 from Anquon Feagans to push Thompson to a 24-0 lead over Hoover at the half.

More scores:

Saraland 34, Homewood 14

Oneonta 34, Deshler 7 (13 seconds left in the half)

BB Comer 14, Reeltown 14

Cherokee County 21, Randolph 14 (half)

Sylvania 7, Geraldine 0 (half)

Fyffe 21, Tuscaloosa Academy 7 (half)

Mobile Christian 7, Pike County 0 (half)

Pleasant Grove 28, Arab 14

Auburn 7, Central-Phenix City 6 (half)

Gulf Shores 14, Faith Academy 6 (half)

Leeds 16, Ramsay 7 (half)

7:55 PM, Update: Auburn has a 7-0 lead over Central-Phenix City in the second period.

Hartselle drives 61 yards for a score – a short Jack Smith to Eli Tidwell pass – with 17 seconds left in the half. It’s Mountain Brook 28-14 at the half.

More:

St. James 20, Thomasville 8 (halftime)

Pisgah 6, Aliceville 0

Muscle Shoals 24, Gardendale 7 (halftime)

Pleasant Grove 14, Arab 0

7:48 PM, Cole Gamble – again: Mountain Brook junior running back Cole Gamble raced 88 yards down the right sideline to put the home team up 28-7 with 3:15 remaining in the first half. The Spartans stopped Hartselle with a sack of QB Jack Smith on its last possession, only the fourth all year suffered by the Tigers.

More scores:

Cherokee County 21, Randolph 14

Saraland 34, Homewood 7

Millry 13, Sweet Water 6

Oneonta 27, Deshler 7

Theodore 21, St. Paul’s 0

7:43 PM, Not a bad beginning: Will James scored on a 67-yard run on his first carry of the year for Class 6A No. 1 Theodore and then scored again on a 13-yard run to put the Bobcats up 14-0 over St. Paul’s.

7:39 PM, Saraland socking it to the Patriots: The fourth-ranked Spartans are rolling over Homewood 27-0, still in the first quarter.

Auburn and Central-Phenix City are knotted in a scoreless tie after one quarter.

Mountain Brook’s John Colvin hits a wide-open Jackson Beatty to put the Spartans up 21-7 in the second quarter. Hartselle still hasn’t stopped the Spartans’ offense. The Tigers missed a 44-yard field goal late in the first.

7:29 PM, Scores: Here are some updates and some new scores from Round 3 of the playoffs:

Randolph 14, Cherokee County 6

Thompson 10, Hoover 0

Muscle Shoals 14, Gardendale 7

Gordo 7, Piedmont 0

Anniston 14, Andalusia 0

Pleasant Grove 14, Arab 0

Tuscaloosa Academy 7, Fyffe 7

Sweet Water 6, Millry 0

BB Comer 8, Reeltown 6

Leeds 7, Ramsay 7

7:24 PM, Defense? We don’t need no stinkin’ defense: Both teams have scored both times they have had the football at Spartan Stadium. Mountain Brook gets another Cole Gamble touchdown – this one from 5 yards out – with 3:04 left in the first quarter to give the home team a 14-7 lead over Hartselle.

Also, Thompson leads Hoover 3-0 late in the opening period. Oneonta is up 13-0 over Deshler with 2:51 left in the first. Saraland leads Homewood 20-0 in the first after an 83-yard TD by Ryan Williams.

7:16 PM, A few early scores: Here are a few first-quarter scores:

Pleasant Grove 6, Arab 0

Fyffe 7, Tuscaloosa Academy 0

Randolph 7, Cherokee County 6

Gulf Shores 7, Faith Academy 0

7:10 PM, Randolph strikes first: The Raiders lead No. 10 Cherokee County 7-0 with 8:39 remaining in the first quarter in Huntsville.

Hartselle got a big play of his own to answer in Mountain Brook. Ri Fletcher broke free off right tackle for a 38-yard score with 7:47 left in the opening period. The teams are tied at 7-all.

7:03 PM, Well, that was quick: Cole Gamble strolls 53 yards up the middle for a Mountain Brook touchdown on the second snap of the game to put the No. 7 Spartans up 7-0 over No. 5 Hartselle in the Class 6A Showdown at Mountain Brook.

6 PM, Big fight feel: One of this week’s biggest games takes place in Anniston where the undefeated and second-ranked Bulldogs host No. 5 Andalusia in the 4A quarterfinals. Andalusia is 11-1 with its only loss coming to top-ranked Montgomery Catholic.

Well, well. 1 is Done: Well. 10 Charles Henderson stopped No. 1 UMS-Wright just outside the goal line with 2 minutes left and upset the previously unbeaten Bulldogs 19-16 on Thursday at Troy’s Veterans Stadium. The Trojans advance to play the winner of tonight’s other 5A semifinal between Gulf Shores and Faith Academy next week. Read about the game here.

Lee-Scott celebrates an AISA AAA state title on Thursday at Cramton Bowl. (Tim Gayle | [email protected])

10:20 AM, Champions crowned: The AISA crowned its four Champions Thursday in Montgomery, including the first 8-man champions. Winning the titles were Lee-Scott (AAA), Patrician (AA), Lowndes Academy (A) and Evangel Christian (8-Man). Read all about the games here.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

AHSAA

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson 19, UMS-Wright 16

AISA CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS AAA

Lee-Scott 35, Glenwood 21

CLASS AA

Patrician 60, Clarke Prep 0

CLASS A

Lowndes Academy 24, Jackson Academy 8

8-MON

Evangel Christian 38, Springwood 28