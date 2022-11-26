Football High Live: Scores, updates from AHSAA semifinal Friday night

It’s semifinal Friday in the state of Alabama.

Two teams already are in next week’s Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Thompson and Auburn earned their 7A title berths last week. The other six matchups will be completed tonight.

Follow all the scores, updates and highlights throughout the night.

9:45 PM, Pickens County rallies: Korbit Sommerville’s 2-point conversion run after a TD by Santonio Jones gives Pickens County its first lead – 38-37 – over Coosa Christian with 3:08 left in 1A play. … Montgomery Catholic has the ball down 29-26 to Andalusia with 1:22 left in the game.

9:43 PM, More Finals and not-quite-finals: Well. 6 BB Comer beat No. 5 Highland Home 44-15 and will play No. 1 Fyffe in the 2A state title game. BB Comer is 12-2, Highland Home is 12-2 and Fyffe is 14-0. … Class 1A No. 6 Leroy beat No. 4 Millry 28-11. Leroy is 12-1 while Millry finishes at 12-2. … Ramsay beats Pleasant Grove 27-20 in 5A play. … Montgomery Catholic’s Luke Harkless catches an 11-yard TD pass to cut Andalusia’s lead to 29-26 with 4:03 left in the game. … Saraland beat No. 1 Theodore 21-6 and will play Mountain Brook for the 6A crown next Friday at 7 to wrap up the Super 7 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

9:22 PM, Cherokee County back in the finals: Cherokee County whipped Oneonta 42-21 to earn a spot in the Class 4A state title game. Jacob Cornejo finished with 307 yards rushing in the win. The Warriors from Center were last in the Super 7 in 2009, when they won the title 31-27 over Jackson. … Leroy leads Millry 28-11 with 3:32 to play in a Class 1A semifinal. … Defending Champion Piedmont beat Sylvania 55-22 to advance to the 3A Championship against St. James. Coach Steve Smith’s Squad nipped Montgomery Academy 35-33 last year.

9:16 PM, We have some finals, and some more stuff: St. James beat Mobile Christian 35-7 to advance to the Class 3A state title game. Looks like it will be a St. James-Piedmont final. … Mountain Brook is back in the state championship game, this time in Class 6A, after beating Muscle Shoals 28-7. The last time the Spartans made the Finals was in 1996. … Fyffe is in the 2A title game after whipping Pisgah 41-14. … Ryan Williams makes his presence known for Saraland, scoring on a 43-yard run to give the Spartans a 21-6 lead over Theodore with 5:24 left. … Montgomery Catholic missed a field goal try and Andalusia leads 29-19 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

9:01 PM, Upset brewing? Andalusia’s Dorean Crittenden scored his second TD to put the Bulldogs up 29-19 over No. 1 Montgomery Catholic in one Class 4A semifinal. … Cherokee County is pulling away in the other 4A game, leading Oneonta 42-14 with 8:30 left to play. Jacob Cornejo has 247 yards rushing on 24 attempts for the Warriors and Fluff Bothwell – now out with an injury – has 203 on 23 carries. … Piedmont leads Sylvania 55-22 with just over 9 minutes remaining. … Fyffe 41, Pisgah 14 with 1:46 left in the game. … Saraland leads Theodore 14-6 after the Bobcats stalled in Saraland territory and were forced to kick the FG with 8:01 remaining.

8:56 PM, Spartans pulling away: In Muscle Shoals, Mountain Brook’s Cole Gamble scored his third touchdown – this one on a 12-yard run to put the Spartans up 28-7 with 8:20 left in the game. … St. James is up 28-7 over Mobile Christian with 7:12 left in the 3A game. … Nickolas Peerson boots a 40-yard field goal to put Charles Henderson up 24-6 over Faith Academy with 11:55 to play in the game. … Ramsay 20, Pleasant Grove 13 after three quarters. … Saraland leads No. 1 Theodore 14-3 headed into the final quarter.

8:48 PM, No scoring in the third: Mountain Brook still holds a 21-7 lead at Muscle Shoals after a scoreless third quarter. … However, scoring is definitely happening at Fyffe. The No. 1 2A Red Devils lead No. 8 Pisgah 41-6 after a 38-yard run by Ryder Gipson – an eighth-grader at Fyffe. … Cherokee County is taking a 28-7 lead over Oneonta into the fourth quarter. Oneonta’s Fluff Bothwell has 203 yards on the ground, but just one TD. … St. James leads Mobile Christian 21-7 to open the fourth period. … Piedmont leads Sylvania 48-16. QB Jack Hayes has 3 TD runs and 3 TD passes.

8:36 PM, More updates: Oneonta gets on the board on a 50-yard run by Fluff Bothwell, but Cherokee County answers with a Jacob Cornejo 7-yard run to go up 28-7. Bothwell has 194 yards rushing thus far while Cornejo has 153. … After three quarters, Fyffe leads Pisgah 34-6. … Coosa Christian is up 24-16 at the half over Pickens County. … Leroy leads Millry 21-11 with 6:03 left in the third after QB Brayden Huebner scores on a 1-yard run.

8:29 PM, Wild one in Montgomery: Andalusia scored with 12.8 seconds left in the half to pull ahead of top-ranked and unbeaten Montgomery Catholic, 20-19. Jack Lathrop threw for TyCamren Jackson for the go-ahead score. … In the Charles Henderson-Faith Academy game, led 14-6 by the Trojans, the Rams’ Lone score in the first half came when Dorian Smith had a 68-yard pick-6 for the Rams. Jywon Boyd scored both of the Charles Henderson TDs, on a 3-yard run and on a 22-yard pass from Parker Adams. … Cherokee County has pushed its lead over Oneonta to 21-0 with 8:23 left in the third quarter. … Ramsay leads Pleasant Grove 14-13 with 11:35 to go in the third after Tremell Washington’s long TD catch and run.

8:13 PM, More Mostly Halftime scores and details: Charles Henderson leads Faith Academy 14-6. … St. James is up 21-7 over Mobile Christian. … Millry 11, Leroy 7 as Daylon Edmonds has 7 carries for 30 yards for Millry and Brayden Huebner has 14 attempts for 89 yards for Leroy. … Piedmont 41, Sylvania 16. Piedmont won the regular-season matchup 40-7. … BB Comer 36, Highland Home 0 with 3:23 left in the half. … Jeremiah Cobb has 2 TDs for Montgomery Catholic as the Knights recaptured the lead over Andalusia, 19-14 late in the half. … Saraland 7, Theodore 3 as the Bobcats missed a 39-yard field goal try as time expired in the half. Mr. Football candidate Ryan Williams has 0 catches and 2 Rushes for 0 yards for Saraland.

8:00 PM, Big play for Cherokee County; big news for Jack Hayes: The Warriors lead Oneonta 14-0 at the half thanks to a Jack Amos interception in the end zone on the last play of the second quarter. … Piedmont QB Jack Hayes has 4 TDs Tonight and he has surpassed JaMarcus Russell for the No. 1 spot for career passing yards. Russell had 10,774 for Williamson from 1999-2002.

7:51 PM, Mountain Brook, Andalusia are up: Will Waldrop scored on a 9-yard run to put Mountain Brook up 21-7 at Muscle Shoals with 49 seconds left in the half. … Andalusia’s Dorean Crittenden scored on a 16-yard run to lift the Bulldogs to a 14-7 lead on Montgomery Catholic with 6:42 to play before halftime. … Eric Handley hit Kyron Burroughs for a 27-yard TD to give Pleasant Grove a 13-0 lead over Ramsay, but Caleb Patterson scored on a pick-6 for the Rams to cut it to 13-7. … Fyffe leads Pisgah 27-6 with just seconds to go in the half.

7:42 PM, Leroy leads, and more: The Bears are up 7-0 over Millry in the first. … Pisgah’s Mason Holcolmb connects with Luke Gilbert for a 47-yard TD, but the 2-point conversion fails, but Fyffe answered quickly to go up 20-6 as Blake Dobbins throws a 25-yard TD to Evan Chandler with 4:19 to go in the half. … Amare Small gets an interception to put Pleasant Grove in business and the Spartans score first on an Eric Handley-to-Dontavious Thomas pass to lead Ramsay 7-0. … With 5:58 left in the first half, Cole Gamble puts Mountain Brook up 14-7 over Muscle Shoals. … Cherokee County leads Oneonta 14-0 at the half. … Piedmont has exploded for a 28-10 lead over Sylvania with 9:38 left in the first half.

7:36 PM, Fyffe moves to 13-0: Brody Hicks scored on a 3-yard run with 9:05 left in the second period to leave the Red Devils. … BB Comer leads Highland Home 14-0 in the second quarter. … Andalusia snagged an interception at about the 5-yard line to keep Montgomery Catholic out of the end zone. Catholic is up 7-0. … Mobile Christian gets on the board, trails St. James 14-7.

7:28 PM, Tough defense: St. James is up 14-0 over Mobile Christian with a minute left in the opening period. So far, the Leopards have just one first down. … Piedmont answered in a battle on the other end of the state and leads Sylvania 14-10, still in the opening quarter. … Mountain Brook has tied it at Muscle Shoals, it’s 7-7 after one period.

7:22 PM, Peeking at the scoreboards: Theodore leads Saraland 3-0 on a Miguel Frias 23-yard field goal. … Coosa Christian is up 7-0 over Pickens County in the first quarter. … Fyffe leads Pisgah 7-0 in another rematch in Class 2A. … St. James is up 7-0 over Mobile Christian with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter. … Cherokee County leads Oneonta 7-0 with 34 seconds remaining in the first. … Sylvania leads Piedmont 10-7 after a 17-yard pass from Jaxon Smith to Joshua Scott.

7:13 PM, Early points this evening: Muscle Shoals leads Mountain Brook 7-0 with 7:56 to play on a TD Strike from quarterback Seth Mosley to one of his wideouts and Piedmont is up 7-3 over Sylvania Midway through the first quarter.

7:04 PM, Rematch down South: Lots of attention on tonight’s Theodore-Saraland game.

4 PM, Merry Flipmas: A pair of notable commitment flips happened earlier today. Cottage Hill WR/ATH Kelvon McBride Flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to NC State, while 4-star Georgia defensive lineman Darron Reed Flipped from LSU to Auburn on Iron Bowl eve.

2:49 PM, Big Rematch in Mobile: Well. 1 Theodore hosts No. 4 Saraland for the right to go to next week’s Class 6A title game. The Bobcats beat the Spartans 27-26 last month at CA Douglas Field.

TONIGHT’S SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE

CLASS 1A

Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)

Coosa Christian (9-4) at Pickens County (10-3)

CLASS 2A

Highland Home (12-1) at BB Comer (11-2)

Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 3A

St. James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)

Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)

Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee County (11-2)

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2)

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2)

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0)

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-1)

SUPER 7 SCHEDULE

All games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium

Wednesday, Nov. 30

AHSAA GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL

Oxford (15-3) vs. Auburn (14-1), 2 p.m

CLASS 7A

Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m

Thursday, Dec. 1

CLASS 3A Finals, 11 a.m

CLASS 1A Finals, 3 p.m

CLASS 5A Finals, 7 p.m

Friday, Dec. 2

CLASS 4A Finals, 11 a.m

CLASS 2A Finals, 3 p.m

CLASS 6A Finals, 7 p.m