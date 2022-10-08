Football High Live: Scores, highlights, updates from Friday’s Week 8 HS football games

The Week 8 schedule includes huge region games from Daphne to Decatur.

Some of tonight’s key games include Bob Jones at Sparkman, McAdory at Hueytown, Muscle Shoals at unbeaten Decatur and Fairhope at Daphne.

Check back frequently tonight for updates on those games and many others.

A complete score list will be included at the end of the night.

8:11 PM, Skol Vikings: Jared Hollins hits James Bolton with a 24-yard TD pass. Mary G. Montgomery leads Baker 14-13 at the half. Huge Class 7A, Region 1 game between playoff contenders.

Gardendale 10, Minor 6 (Kareem Kaye with a late Minor TD to cut into the deficit)

Muscle Shoals 28, Decatur 21 (Late 2nd, Slugfest in one of the bigger games in the state)

Flomaton 0, WS Neal 0 (half)

Scottsboro 12, Sardis 0 (half)

Etowah 34, Hanceville 0 (half)

Gadsden City 53, Mae Jemison 0 (half)

Saks 35, Weaver 6 (half)

Westbrook 13, Geraldine 7 (half)

Arab 49, Boaz 14 (half)

James Clemens 27, Austin 20 (:29 2nd)

Faith Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0 (Starting 2nd half)

8:03 PM, On the board: McGill’s Andrew Murchison with a 25-yard TD pass. They took a late hit, but bounced back up. Huge play for the Yellow Jackets with more than 6 minutes left in the half. Bad play by Spanish Fort there. Totally unnecessary shot. McGill cuts the Spanish Fort lead to 16-7.

Elsewhere:

Hartselle 24, Athens 0 (half)

Fairhope 14, Daphne 0 (half)

Theodore 21, Blount 0 (2:04 2nd, Kamrean Johnson 22-yard TD reception for the No. 3-ranked Bobcats)

Center Point 23, Pinson Valley 7 (half)

UMS-Wright 35, BC Rain 0 (half, Joe Lott with a Pick 6 and 2 TDs rushes. Sutton Snypes with 2 TD passes for the Bulldogs)

Carver-Montgomery 20, Wetumpka 0 (half)

Bob Jones 21, Sparkman 14 (half)

7:54 PM, Upset special? Vestavia Hills leads Hewitt-Trussville 16-7 after 1 quarter.

Spanish Fort 16, McGill-Toolen 0 (9:32 2nd)

Orange Beach 21, Bayside Academy 14 (UAB commit Chris Pearson with a 13-yard TD run)

Leeds 20, Alexandria 7 (2:32 left in the half)

Pike Road 27, Russell County 0 (Half, Kaleb Foster 2 TD passes)

Andalusia 35, Slocomb 0 (Bulldog defense with a punt return for a TD and an interception return for a TD. They’ve held Slocomb to negative yards so far)

Enterprise 22, Dothan 7 (2nd)

7:45 PM, Sack exchange: Cole McConathy with three first-half sacks already for Spanish Fort. Toros lead McGill-Toole 13-0 after 1 quarter.

Spartans ahead: Blocked punt sets up short field for Pleasant Grove to go up 13-0 after one quarter. Long TD on double pass by Fairfield flagged as two forward passes.

Theodore 14, Blount 0 (9:25 2nd, Brayden Jenkins 5-yard TD run, his second score of the night)

Andalusia 21, Slocomb 0

Baker 13, Mary G. Montgomery 7 (Jaden Campbell 55-yard punt return for the Hornets, 7:20 2nd)

Austin 20, James Clemens 20 (9:47 2nd)

Center Point 23, Pinson Valley 0

Hoover 7, Tuscaloosa County 3 (late 2nd)

Munford 17, Jacksonville 7

Fyffe 42, Sand Rock 0

Arab 28, Boaz 14

Cherokee Co. 20, Fultondale 0

Priceville 14, North Jackson 0

Coosa Christian 14, Cedar Bluff 0

Locust Fork 12, Southeastern 7

Good Hope 7, Ashville 0

7:35 PM, A Lot to a Little: Joe Lott with a pair of first-quarter TDs for Class 5A No. 1 UMS-Wright. Bulldogs lead BC Rain 14-0 after 1. The game is being played at Alma Bryant.

Upset? How about Center Point leading Pinson Valley 21-0. Center Point has tried an onside kick on two of its three kickoffs to this point.

Picked off: Spanish Fort’s JoJo Hixon intercepts a McGill pass. On the next play, Jake Godfrey hits a wide open Nick Passarelli on a double pass for a 58-yard TD. The Toros lead McGill 13-0 with 3:15 left in the first.

Bob Jones 14, Sparkman 0 (End 1)

Hueytown 13, McAdory 7 (End 1)

Mary G. Montgomery 7, Baker 6 (End 1)

Holly Pond 14, West End 7 (End 1)

Clarke County 14, JU Blacksher 0 (End 1)

Orange Beach 14, Bayside Academy 14 (2nd)

Fairhope 14, Daphne 0 (Caden Creel to Preston Godfrey on a 7-yard TD pass. It caps a 13-play, 95-yard drive)

James Clemens 20, Austin 14 (End 1)

Meek 30, Shoals Christian 0 (2nd)

Faith Academy 35, Pike Liberal Arts 0 (7:30 2nd)

Carver-Montgomery 8, Wetumpka 0 (End 1)

7:25 PM, Fortunate fumble: Spanish Fort QB Brayden Walker fumbles on his way into the end zone, but Sawyer Wilson falls on it for a Toro touchdown. The PAT is no good, but Spanish Fort leads McGill-Toole 6-0 in a key Class 6A, Region 1 game with 6:00 left in the first quarter. Wilson had 69 yards on 7 carries on the drive.

Austin 14, James Clemens 13 (4:10 1st)

Leeds 10, Alexandria 0 (5:16 1st)

Mary G. Montgomery 7, Baker 6 (Keshun Johnson with a 3-yard TD run for the Vikings)

Randolph County 7, Walter Wellborn 6

Hartselle 17, Athens 0 (End 1)

Pike Road 14, Russell County 0 (Kaleb Foster with TD run and TD pass)

Deshler 10, Central 0

Decatur 7, Muscle Shoals 0 (End 1)

7:15 PM, Vizzina in the end zone: Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina with an 11-yard TD run following a blocked punt. Briarwood leads Calera 7-0 with five minutes left in the first.

Baker 6, Mary G. Montgomery 0 (Josh Flowers 16-yard TD run)

Faith Academy 21, Pike Liberal Arts 0 (Remarkably, Faith hasn’t had an Offensive snap yet)

Bayside Academy 7, Orange Beach 7

Theodore 7, Blount 0 (6:44 1st)

Center Point 14, Pinson Valley 0 (CP recovers and onsides kick to build on its lead with 6:49 left in the 1st)

Austin 14, James Clemens 6 (5:40 1st)

Mobile Christian 6, Cottage Hill 0 (1:54 1st)

Gadsden City 13, Mae Jemison 0 (Dre Kirkpatrick 8-yard TD run)

Hartselle 10, Athens 0 (5:59 1st)

7:07 PM, Them Red Devils: Fyffe is on an unbelievable pace this year. Brodie Hicks’ blocked punt return for a TD. PAT good. Fyffe 7, Sand Rock 0 with 10:33 still left in the first quarter.

At Daphne, Preston Godfrey with a 14-yard TD run as the Pirates capitalize on the early Daphne turnovers. Fairhope leads 7-0.

Austin 7, James Clemens 6 (8:29 1st)

Orange Beach 7, Bayside Academy 0

Center Point 7, Pinson Valley 0 (8:39 1st, Dion Moore 52-yard TD run)

Arab 14, Boaz 0 (1st)

Leeds 7, Alexandria 0 (7:56 1st)

Gardendale 7, Minor 0 (Tyler Nelson with a 59-yard TD run for the Rockets)

7:03 PM, Turnover trouble: Fairhope and Daphne are on their way already. Not a good start for the Trojans. They fumble out of the Wildcat and the Pirates have the ball on the Daphne 20. And we are underway in Week 8.

6:55 PM, A few scenes before we kick off …

6:53 PM, Huge Honor: The state’s all-time leading tackler, Thomas Johnston, was inducted into the Spanish Fort Hall of Fame Tonight before the Toros’ game against McGill-Toolen. Johnston was the Class 6A Lineman of the Year and was runner-up to Mr. Football as a senior. He went on to sign with UAB and play with his older brother, Tyler.

6:50 PM, Keeping a close eye on: We’ll be trying to keep track of as many statewide games as we can as usual tonight, but here is a list of some of our key games and the Reporters who will be filing live updates:

Bob Jones vs. Sparkman — Skip Vaughn

Hartselle at Athens — Jerry Felts

Austin at James Clemens — R. Sirvell Carter

Gardendale at Minor — Evan Dudley

McAdory at Hueytown — Cameron Buford

Fairhope at Daphne — Darron Patterson

McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort — Jonathan Thompson

Mary G. Montgomery at Baker — John Vella

Theodore at Blount — Arthur L. Mack

Carver-Montgomery at Wetumpka — Jimmy Wigfield

Orange Beach at Bayside Academy — Randy Kennedy

6:40 PM, Todd’s Take: We started a new feature this week with former high school football defensive coordinator Jacy Todd breaking down one of the state’s biggest games. This week, Todd told us the keys to Fairhope vs. Daphne — two schools he served as an Assistant Coach at. Read the first Todd’s take before tonight’s game kicks off at Jubilee Stadium.

6:33 PM, Lineup change: Freshman Noah Schuback, was announced as the starting QB for Hoover Tonight against surprising Tuscaloosa County. Doesn’t look like the Bucs will have Ahamari Williams carrying the ball tonight either. Schuback played a bit at the end of last week. We’ll be following this developing story.

6:30 PM, Sibling rivalry: It will be brother vs. brother once again Tonight as Bob Jones takes on Sparkman. Sparkman’s Laron White wants to even his record against Younger sibling Kelvis White. Read Mike Perrin’s preview of this game.

6:27 PM, Bulldogs on a roll: Andalusia looks to improve to 8-0 Tonight as Trent Taylor’s team hosts Slocomb. The Bulldogs, who have allowed just 91 points all season, appear to be steamrolling towards a Matchup with No. 1 Montgomery Catholic on Oct. 21. Read Ben Thomas’ column about Andalusia’s season so far.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20

Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20

Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7

Danville 49, Asbury 6

Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8

Donoho 48, Talladega Co. Central 14

East Limestone 54, Lawrence Co. 13

Edgewood 35, Macon-East 34

Elba 62, Georgiana 28

Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32

Gordo 35, Fayette County 0

Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3

Homewood 31, Chilton County 10

Hooper 72, Sparta 50

Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0

JB Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6

34 Patrician, 6 Lowndes Academy

Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20

Plainview 33, Sylvania 30

Ramsay 56, John Carroll 7

Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17

Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30

St. John Paul II 27, New Hope 20

St. Michael 49, Wilcox Central 6

St. Paul’s 39, Robertsdale 14

Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0

Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28

Westminster 70, Madison County 42

Williamson 20, Citronelle 0