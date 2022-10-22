Football High Live: Scores, Highlights from the biggest games of a critical Week 10 schedule

Tonight may be the most critical night of the 2022 regular season across the state of Alabama.

Huge matchups include Hoover at Thompson in 7A, Saraland at Theodore in 6A, Faith Academy at UMS-Wright in 5A and Montgomery Catholic at Andalusia and Priceville at Randolph in 4A. And that’s just a start.

Check back frequently throughout the night as the playoff races come into focus. We’ll have updates, scores and highlights as the games are ongoing as well as a complete statewide scorelist before we put everything to bed early Saturday morning.

Here we go with Friday Night Lights for Week 10 …

7:33 PM, 2 possessions, 2 TDs: On fourth down, Jarrett Daughtry finds Dorian Smith for a touchdown. Faith Academy has scored on both of its possessions. The PAT is no good, but the Rams lead UMS 13-7 early in the second quarter. Two 12-play drives for Faith. UMS gets its second possession now.

7:30 PM, A lot of scoring so far Tonight

Randolph 7, Priceville 0

Chickasaw 14, St. Patrick, Miss. 0 (Jalen Gates TD pass)

Enterprise 13, Jeff Davis 0

Spring Garden 13, Ragland 0

Andalusia 14, Catholic 7 (Junior J’Marion Burnette already over a 100 yards rushing)

Decatur 21, Buckhorn 7 (8:43 2nd)

Mountain Brook 14, Gardendale 14 (End 1)

Bayside Academy 28, Satsuma 0

7:25 PM, Getting closer: After a Theodore special teams miscue, Saraland’s KJ Lacey scores on a 1-yard QB sneak. The PAT is blocked. Theodore leads No. 1 Saraland 7-6 in the 1st quarter.

Tied in Mobile: UMS-Wright scores on its first drive of the game. The Bulldogs are now tied with No. 7 Faith Academy 7-7 in the 1st quarter.

Gulf Shores 10, Vigor 0 (Will Langston 31-yard FG after a 10-yard Vigor punt)

Bayside Academy 21, Satsuma 0 (Willis Norton with a 50-yard run)

Mountain Brook 14, Gardendale 7 (2:51 1st)

Center Point 7, Oxford 3 (2:56 1st)

Decatur 14, Buckhorn 0 (End 1)

Priceville 0, Randolph 0 (End 1)

Westminster 13, New Hope 0 (8:48 1st)

Fairhope 7, Baker 7 (4:55 1st). Preston Godfrey with a 1-yard run for the Pirates.

7:05 PM, Quick start:

Decatur already up on Buckhorn 7-0 with 8:20 left in the 1st quarter

Westminster took less than a minute to go up 7-0 on New Hope.

Bayside Academy leads Satsuma 7-0 with 10:20 left in the 1st. Bayside Coach Phil Lazenby looking for career Win No. 200.

Theodore steals a possession against Saraland. Bobcats Recover a bloop kickoff to start the game. In three plays, Theodore reaches the end zone on 3 Brayden Jenkins’ runs. It’s the 19th rushing TD for Jenkins. Bobcats lead 7-0 with 11:05 left in the first.

Mary G. Montgomery 7, Robertsdale 0. Vikings looking for their 6th straight win after an 0-4 start.

7:13 PM, Ram Tough: Well. 7 Faith Academy goes 12 plays in 72 yards with the opening drive of the game. Rams lead No. 1 UMS-Wright 7-0.

Oxford 3, Center Point 0 (6:23 1st)

Baker 7, Fairhope 0 (Hornets with a 24-yard Pick 6 by Jayden Brooks)

Gulf Shores 7, Vigor 0 (JR Gardner 1-yard TD run)

Mountain Brook 7, Gardendale 0 (Pick 6 for the Spartans)

Bayside Academy 14, Satsuma 0

Cottage Hill 7, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0. Vandy commit Kelvon McBride with the TD.

7:12 PM, Foley on the board: Lions up 7-0 on Rival Daphne on Kolton Nero’s TD. They can clinch the 7A, Region 1 title with a win.

7:01 PM, Playoff spots on the line … all over the state and definitely at Bob Jones at Albertville

6:57 PM, Lasting Legacy: Former coaches Lester Smith and Bud Pigott last a Legacy on and off the field at Foley. Tonight, they are honored in Foley as the school names the field at Ivan Jones Stadium for them.

6:52 PM: Spectacular scene: Big crowd, unbelievable stadium in Andalusia where the No. 3 Bulldogs host 4A No. 1 Montgomery Catholic.

6:50 PM, Tough task: Can Hoover’s young QBs get the job done tonight against Clemson commit Peter Woods, Alabama commit Tony Mitchell and the tough Thompson defense?

6:45 PM, Another big one in the Birmingham area: Mountain Brook is hosting Kelby Collins and Gardendale in a Class 6A game.

6:35 PM, QBs on Center Stage: Baker, clinging to playoff hopes in 7A, travels to Fairhope Tonight for a key Region 1 game. Two of the state’s top quarterbacks will be in the spotlight in Fairhope senior Caden Creel and Baker junior Josh Flowers.

6:30 PM, First of 2? Hoover and Thompson have played in the last 5 Class 7A state semifinals. That makes tonight’s regular-season finale for both teams especially important. It’s one of 185 statewide games tonight.

6:22 PM, Sellout at Theodore: They are packed into CA Douglas Field and have been for hours ahead of tonight’s Matchup with Saraland.

5:17 PM, 4A Battle in Andalusia: Well. 1-ranked Montgomery Catholic travels to Andalusia to take on the No. 3 Bulldogs in a battle for the regional championships. Fans were lined up early for this one.

5:11 PM, Big night in Foley: Not only can the Lions claim the Class 7A, Region 1 title Tonight with a win over Rival Daphne, but they are also renaming the field at Ivan Jones Stadium for former coaches Lester Smith and Bud Pigott. Read about the coaches’ Legacies in Jimmy Wigfield’s stories this week.

4 PM, Looking back at Mount Rushmore: In 2019, AL.com did a fan survey to pick the four high school players that should be on Alabama’s Mount Rushmore of high school football. As we wind down the regular season for 2022, I had fun looking back at the results. In a process that spanned the summer, the final four turned out to be Pike County’s Steven Coleman, Foley’s Julio Jones, McAdory’s Bo Jackson and Colbert County’s Ozzie Newsome. Read the final story here.

3 PM, Honoring the Deuce: On Thursday, Jackson-Olin Retired the great David Palmer’s No. 2 jerseys. Palmer played quarterback, tailback, wide receiver and defensive back for Jackson-Olin before going on to a Sensational career at the University of Alabama. He finished his high school career with 3,373 all-purpose yards and 42 touchdowns. He was the state’s Mr. Football Winner in 1990.

THURSDAY’S WEEK 10 SCORES

BB Comer 47, Fayetteville 6

Bibb County 49, Holt 0

BTW-Tuskegee 60, Dale County 12

22 Carver-Montgomery, 19 Pike Road

Edgewood 31, Lakeside 12

Fayette County 35, Midfield 16

56 Florala, 30 Kinston

Hackleburg 44, Vina 6

Jackson-Olin 24, Mortimer Jordan 17

Linden 68, AL Johnson 0

Pisgah 35, Section 8

Ramsay 48, Carver-Birmingham 6

Snook 46, Sparta 32

Vinemont 47, Asbury 0

Woodlawn 22, Minor 18