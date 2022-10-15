Football High Live: Scores, Highlights from Friday’s Week 9 statewide HS schedule

Well. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Central-Phenix City take center stage Tonight in Friday night’s Week 9 schedule.

Auburn is the only unbeaten team in Class 7A statewide. Central-Phenix City has a pair of losses, but only one of those is a Region 2 game. Check out former Coach Jacy Todd’s breakdown of this key game.

Other big games on the slate across the state include Leeds at Moody, Decatur at Hartselle and Daphne at Mary G. Montgomery.

Check back Frequently Tonight for scores and Highlights as the playoff brackets begin to come into focus in earnest.

7:50 PM, Tie game: Henry Green’s field goal lifts McGill-Toole into a 10-10 tie against Class 6A No. 3 Theodore at the Lip in Mobile.

Bayside Academy 21, Escambia County 15 (Tait Moore 1-yard run)

Gadsden City 21, Lee-Huntsville 0

Briarwood Christian 0, Benjamin Russell 0 (Half)

Mary G. Montgomery 7, Daphne 3 (3:43 2nd)

UMS-Wright 28, Citronelle 0 (Late 2nd)

North Jackson 8, Madison County 0 (2nd)

North Sand Mountain 28, Section 0 (2nd)

Fyffe 20, Pisgah 6 (2nd)

Etowah 14, Cherokee County 14 (5:41 2nd)

Muscle Shoals 13, Cullman 0 (end 1)

Murphy 14, Baldwin County 12 (half)

7:40 PM, Scores from all around:

St. Paul’s 7, Blount 0 (Drew Williamson 1-yard run)

Priceville 16, Westminster 14 (Start 2nd)

Theodore 10, McGill-Toolen 7 (Brayden Jenkins 3-yard run. Jenkins has 109 yards on 13 carries already)

Daphne 3, Mary G. Montgomery 0 (7:28 left in the half. MGM does not have a first down yet. Vikings trying to make the Playoffs for the first time in 20 years)

Faith Academy 20, Williamson 0 (Ty Goodwill 21-yard TD reception, 6:51 2nd)

James Clemens 28, Albertville 0

Scottsboro 14, Douglas 7

Etowah 7, Cherokee County 7

Boaz 7, Sardis 0

Collinsville 21, Whitesburg Christian 7

Fairhope 14, Alma Bryant 7 (11:55 2nd)

Foley 27, Davidson 7 (Reece Tynes and Harrison Knight have hooked up for 3 TDs)

Bob Jones 6, Austin 0 (4:21 2nd)

Baldwin County 12, Murphy 7

Andalusia 22, BT Washington 0

7:37 PM, About that Tynes: Reece Tynes with his second TD pass of the night to Harrison Knight. Foley leads Davidson 21-7 after 1.

7:29, After 1: Well. 6 and unbeaten Hartselle leads Decatur 7-0 after one quarter in a key Class 6A game.

Well, well. 4 Central-Phenix City now up 14-0 is No. 1 Auburn.

Pleasant Grove 14, Carver-Birmingham 0 (End 1)

Stanhope Elmore 14, Pike Road 0 (2nd qtr)

Faith Academy 13, Williamson 0 (Christian Burnette 5-yard TD run)

McGill-Toolen 7, Theodore 3 (End 1)

Fairhope 14, Alma Bryant 0 (Caden Creel 78-yard run)

Leeds 6, Moody 0 (End 1)

UMS-Wright 14, Citronelle 0 (Bo Wills with a TD run, Bulldogs add 2-point conversion early in 2nd)

Opelika 14, Enterprise 8 (9:16 2nd)

Thompson 28, Tuscaloosa County 0 (End 1)

7:20 PM, Warriors up in a hurry: Thompson up 14-0 at Tuscaloosa County. The Warriors have won six straight games since their 0-2 start against 2 quality out-of-state teams.

Leeds 6, Moody 0 (Jeremiah Hunter 18-yard run with 5:14 left in the 1st)

Faith Academy 6, Williamson 0 (Christian Burnette 22-yard run)

Orange Beach 22, Wilcox Central 0 (3:28 left in the 1st, Cash Turner 40-yard run)

Westminster 14, Priceville 0 (6:12 1st)

Theodore 3, McGill-Toolen 0 (7:21 1st)

UMS-Wright 6, Citronelle 0 (Cole Blaylock with his 15th TD of the year. Bulldogs miss the PAT wide left)

Gadsden City 14, Lee-Huntsville 0 (Matthew Sparks 27-yard TD pass to Clyde Curry, 8:04 left)

7:15 PM, Controversial call: Auburn was called for a fumble on its first possession of the game. Central-Phenix City converted it to a TD, but it was a fumble. Here’s a view…

7:10 PM, Some early scores: Fairhope is on the board with a 7-0 lead at home against Alma Bryant. The Pirates are ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 7A. Hurricanes looking for their first regional win.

Westminster 7, Priceville 0 (Take the over in this game. Should be a lot of points)

Central-Phenix City 7, Auburn 0. Red Devils converted after an early Auburn turnover in the battle of top 4 7A teams.

Gadsden City 7, Lee-Huntsville 0 (Mathew Sparks with a 21-yard TD pass to Clyde Curry for the Titans)

Foley 7, Davidson 0 (Reece Tynes to Harrison Knight for the TD)

7:06 PM, Early break: Central-Phenix City gets an early turnover against No. 1 Auburn.

7:02 PM, Good start: UAB commit Chris Pearson returns the opening kickoff of the game 80 yards for a TD for Orange Beach. Makos up 8-0 in a hurry on Wilcox Central.

7 PM, In Mobile: Well. 3-ranked Theodore trying to stay undefeated at McGill-Toolen tonight, while the Yellow Jackets are trying to stay in the 6A playoff race. Bobcats host No. 1 Saraland next week.

6:56 PM, Huge one in Hartselle: Skip Vaughn will be on the coverage of Decatur at Hartselle. Hartselle is 8-0 and ranked No. 6 in the state. Decatur is 6-1.

6:50 PM, The big matchup: In Phenix City, Auburn must find a way to contain dual-threat Red Devil QB Jaylen Epps. The Red Devils also feature two of the top uncommitted Seniors in the state in WR Karmello English and DE Tomarrion Parker.

6:47 PM, Full schedule: 185 games are on tap throughout the state Tonight after just 11 on Thursday night. 2 weeks left in the regular season after Tonight folks.

6:43 PM, Big night in Semmes? Mary G. Montgomery could end a two-decade playoff drought if they can beat Daphne at home tonight. The Vikings have won 4 straight after an 0-4 start. Daphne has lost 2 straight against Spanish Fort and Fairhope. Read this week’s previous about the Stakes tonight.

6:31 PM, Calm before the storm: Fans starting together for tonight’s big 7A Showdown between No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Central-Phenix City. Jimmy Wigfield will be checking in with updates from Phenix City.

Fans Gathering for tonight’s Class 7A Showdown between No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Central-Phenix City (Jimmy Wigfield | [email protected])

6:25 PM, Champs on the road: Thompson takes the road Tonight to battle Tuscaloosa County ahead of next week’s Showdown with No. 3 Hoover.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

Alabama-Deaf 42, Mississippi-Deaf 16

BC Rain 41, LeFlore 23

Cottonwood 33, Zion Chapel 0

Florence 42, Grissom 6

Jackson 28, St. Michael 6

Prattville 42, Lee-Montgomery 18

Ramsay 49, Hayden 0

Reeltown 44, Luverne 14

Sheffield 63, Tharptown 14

Sparkman 55, Huntsville 14

Straughn 44, Northside Methodist 14