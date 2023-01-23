Football Helps Ivy League All-Stars Win Dream Bowl, 24-20
Football
The Lions’ coaching staff led the squad, which featured 15 Columbia student-athletes
TOKYO – The Columbia football coaching staff, led by Patricia and Shepard Alexander Head Coach Al Bagnoliand 15 student-athletes from the Lions’ program led an Ivy League All-Star team over Japan, 24-20, in the Dream Bowl at the National Stadium on Sunday.
Ryan Young, Jackson Heath, Stew Newblatt, Will Hamilton, Scott Valentas, Ryan HamiltonFar’ad McCombs and Alex Felkins each earned the start.
Defensive back Mike Fluegel posted an interception. Ryan Hamilton had 4.5 tackles to lead the squad. Valentas added four takedowns. Felkins converted on a 26-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 on extra points.
The Ivy League All-Stars took a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained ahead 7-6 at halftime. With the Ivy League team holding a 17-12 lead Midway through the third quarter, Japan gained its first lead of the game at 20-17 heading to the fourth quarter. The Ivy League All-Stars scored the game-winning touchdown with 4:06 left to play.
ESPN+ will feature a full replay of the game in the coming days.
The game culminated a week-long trip for the Ivy League delegation, which included several cultural experiences during the group’s time in Japan.
