Football Heads to Tiffin for Saturday Night Showdown
Tanner Royer
Football
Ryan Thorpe, Associate AD for Communications
WEEK 3
at Tiffin Dragons (2-0)
Saturday | September 17 | 7 pm ET
Fresh off an early season bye week, the UIndy football team returns to the gridiron this Saturday with a trip to Tiffin University for a non-conference tilt versus the Dragons. Tiffin is enjoying a perfect 2-0 start to the season, with both wins coming against GMAC opponents. The Dragons were selected second in the 2022 GMAC Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving three of nine first-place votes and coming in just two points behind defending-champ Findlay.
UIndy and Tiffin have met three times previously. After sweeping a home-and-home back in the 2008 and ’09 seasons, the Greyhounds endured a heartbreaking 20-17 loss last September in a top-15 Showdown at Key Stadium. The visitors overcame a 17-7 deficit late in the third quarter and ultimately hung on for the win. The result ended UIndy’s program-record 14-game home winning streak.
The big storyline this week revolves around UIndy’s star running back Toriano Clinton. The All-American and Harlon Hill candidate enters the weekend just 122 yards shy of breaking the school’s career rushing record. The current mark of 3,809 was set by Klay Fietcher in 2013, which itself broke a record that had stood for 37 years.