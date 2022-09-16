Football Heads to Tiffin for Saturday Night Showdown

WEEK 3

at Tiffin Dragons (2-0)

Saturday | September 17 | 7 pm ET

Fresh off an early season bye week, the UIndy football team returns to the gridiron this Saturday with a trip to Tiffin University for a non-conference tilt versus the Dragons. Tiffin is enjoying a perfect 2-0 start to the season, with both wins coming against GMAC opponents. The Dragons were selected second in the 2022 GMAC Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving three of nine first-place votes and coming in just two points behind defending-champ Findlay.

UIndy and Tiffin have met three times previously. After sweeping a home-and-home back in the 2008 and ’09 seasons, the Greyhounds endured a heartbreaking 20-17 loss last September in a top-15 Showdown at Key Stadium. The visitors overcame a 17-7 deficit late in the third quarter and ultimately hung on for the win. The result ended UIndy’s program-record 14-game home winning streak.