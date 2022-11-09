Football Heads To Knoxville Saturday For Matchup With No. 5 Tennessee

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football plays its final road game of the 2022 regular season Saturday, heading to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the No. 5 ranked Volunteers in Neyland Stadium.

The game is slated to kick off at 11 am CT / Noon ET and air on CBS and the Tiger Radio Network. It’s Mizzou’s second top 5 opponent in 2022 after playing a one-score game vs. No. 1 Georgia (L, 28-22).

MISSOURI TIGERS

Head Coach Elijah Drinkwitz

Record at Mizzou 15-17 (Third Year)

Overall Record 27-18 (Fourth Year)

5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

Head Coach Josh Heupel

Record at School 15-7 (Second Year)

Overall Record 43-15 (Fifth Year)

GAME INFORMATION

Facility Neyland Stadium

Capacity 101,915

TV CBS

RADIO 1580 AM / 105.1 FM / XM 109 or 304

Online The Varsity Network: “Search Mizzou”

Series Record Road 5-5

In Knoxville Mizzou leads 3-2

Last Meeting October 2, 2021 – Tennessee won 62-24

THE SERIES

Mizzou and Tennessee meet for the 11th time, all since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference in 2012. The Vols have won the last three matchups but the Tigers hold a 3-2 edge in games played at Neyland Stadium.

THE COACHES

Elijah Drinkwitz is in his third season as Mizzou’s head coach. He led the Tigers to Bowl Appearances in each of his first two seasons, joining former head Coach Warren Powers as the only two MU head coaches to achieve that feat. Additionally, only Powers won more games in his first two seasons at MU (1978-79, 15) than Drinkwitz (11). Prior to taking the Mizzou job, Drinkwitz was 12-1 as the head coach at Appalachian State in 2019. He had previous stops as the OC at NC State, Boise State and Arkansas State.

Josh Nice onel is 15-7 in his second season at Tennessee and 43-14 in five seasons as a head coach. The former Mizzou Offensive Coordinator (2016-17) was a national-championship winning QB at Oklahoma and most recently served as the head coach at UCF and has made coaching stops at Utah State, Oklahoma and Arizona.

STREAMS, STORYLINES, SIDEBARS …