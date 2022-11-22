Football Has 16 All-Ivy Selections; Seven Named First-Team

Led by seven first-team All-Ivy selections, including three unanimous choices, the Princeton football team placed 16 players on the 2022 All-Ivy League team, it was announced Tuesday. Henry Byrd , Andrei Iosivas and Liam Johnson were each unanimous selections, while Dylan Classi , Matthew Jester , Michael Ruttle Jr. and CJ Wall also earned first-team recognition.

Jalen Travis , Blake Stenstrom , Carson Bobo and Ozzie Nicholas were second-team selections, while Connor Scaglione , Ryan Butler , Uche Ndukwe , Will Powers and AJ Barber each earned Honorable mention.

The 16 All-Ivy League honorees is tied for second-most at Princeton since 2013. The Finalists for the Bushnell Cup Ivy League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year will be announced at a later date.

Byrd is now a three-time All-Ivy League selection, including a 2021 and 2022 first-team honoree. The 2018 recipient of the Donald B. Lourie Award as the top Offensive freshman, Byrd has been a rock at Offensive tackle and helped Princeton post the Ivy’s No. 1 passing offense and the No. 2 scoring offense.

Iosivas led the Ivy League in receptions (66), receiving yards (943) and touchdown catches (seven), and he will represent Princeton one more time when he becomes the third Tiger ever to compete in the Senior Bowl. A 2022 FCS Walter Payton Award Finalist, Iosivas ended his Princeton career ranked sixth all-time in receiving yards (1,909), 12th in receptions (125), and third in touchdown catches (16).

His partner-in-crime was Spectacular as well. Classi led all non-Princeton receivers in both catches (61) and receiving yards (915), and he added four touchdowns on the season. The Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week following a 169-yard, two-touchdown performance against Brown, Classi ended his Princeton career ranked fifth all-time in receiving yards (2,141), seventh in receptions (137), and eighth in touchdown receptions (11).

Jester led Princeton in both tackles for loss (six) and sacks (three), and he had sacks in Ivy League wins over Brown, Harvard and Dartmouth. He even got on the scoreboard this season, intercepting a conversion pass against Cornell and returning it for two points.

Johnson led Princeton and ranked fourth in the Ivy League in tackles (90). A former Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week, Johnson averaged 13 tackles per game over the final two weeks of the season and scored two touchdowns during the year, including a 92-yard fumble return against Penn. They averaged 9.9 tackles per Ivy League game, the third-best mark in the league.

Ruttle finished third in the Ivy League in interceptions (three) while adding 37 tackles on the season. He averaged 7.5 tackles and an interception in back-to-back wins over both Harvard and Cornell.

Wall was one of the most remarkable stories in the league. An All-Ivy League honoree as a freshman in 2017, the defensive back battled through a slew of injuries to start every game as a senior and finish the year tied for second in the Ivy League with 11 passes defended. Wall had three breakups in the win over Dartmouth and posted a season-best eight stops against Penn.

Travis played every game at right tackle this season and helped the offense average over 367 yards and 27 points per game in his first year as the starter.

In his first season as the starting quarterback, Stenstrom posted an Ivy League-best 2,742 passing yards and 69.4 completion percentage, while ranking second in the league in completions (243) and third in touchdown passes (16). Stenstrom’s completion percentage is the second-best single-season mark for a Princeton quarterback in program history, trailing only Bushnell Cup Winner Chad Kanoff’s 2017 mark of 73.2%.

Bobo earned his third All-Ivy League award, following first-team honors in 2021 and second-team honors in 2019. Bobo ended the season with 22 catches for 164 yards, and he scored a touchdown at Yale. They averaged 3.7 catches per game over the final three weeks of the season.

Nicholas finished second on the team and sixth in the Ivy League with 75 tackles on the season. They got stronger as the year went on and averaged nearly 12 tackles per game over the final three weeks of the season. Nicholas added four tackles for loss during the year and recorded his first interception at Yale.

Scaglione finished his second year as a starter at guard by claiming his first All-Ivy League honor. Butler tied for the Ivy League lead in rushing touchdowns (11) and led all freshmen with five Ivy Rookie of the Week honors. He had 12 total touchdowns on the season, second most in the league, and he scored multiple touchdowns in four games during the season. Ndukwe remained one of the Ivy’s toughest defensive linemen, recording 17 tackles and three sacks during the season. Powers finished second in the Ivy League in punting average (39.7) to earn his third All-Ivy League honor, and Barber ranked second in the Ivy League with a kickoff return average of 21.7 yards per attempt.

Cole Aubrey was also named Academic All-Ivy and CSC All-District Team. Aubrey contributed 18 tackles, four for a loss and two sacks.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Joshua Pitsenberger, Yale (Fr., RB)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tony Reno, Yale

FIRST TEAM ALL-IVY^

OFFENSE

Mason Williams, Harvard (Sr., OL)

Trevor Radosevich, Penn (Sr., OL)

* Henry Byrd Princeton (Sr., OL)

*Nick Gargiulo, Yale (Sr., OL)

*Kiran Amegadjie, Yale (Sr., OL)

Nolan Grooms, Yale (Jr., QB)

*Aidan Borguet, Harvard (Sr., RB)

Trey Flowers, Penn (Sr., RB)

Joshua Pitsenberger, Yale (Fr., RB)

Bryson Canty, Columbia (So., WR)

* Andrei Iosivas Princeton (Sr., WR)

Dylan Classi Princeton (Sr., WR)

Tyler Neville, Harvard (Jr., TE)

DEFENSE

*Truman Jones, Harvard (Sr., DL)

Thor Griffith, Harvard (Jr., DL)

Jake Heimlicher, Penn (Sr., DL)

Matthew Jester Princeton (Sr., DL)

*Scott Valentas, Columbia (Sr., LB)

Jack McGowan, Harvard (Sr., LB)

Garrett Morris, Penn (Sr., LB)

* Liam Johnson Princeton (Jr., LB)

Kendren Smith, Penn (Sr., DB)

Michael Ruttle Jr. Princeton (Sr., DB)

CJ Wall Princeton (Sr., DB)

*Wande Owens, Yale (Jr., DB)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Alex Felkins, Columbia (Sr., K)

Jack Bosman, Yale (Sr., K)

Ben Krimm, Penn (Sr., P)

Julien Stokes, Penn (So., RS)

SECOND TEAM ALL-IVY^

OFFENSE

Donovan Allen, Brown (Sr., OL)

Will Hamilton, Columbia (Sr., OL)

Joe Kelly, Cornell (Sr., OL)

Jake Rizy, Harvard (Jr., OL)

Ben Hoitink, Penn (Sr., OL)

Jalen Travis Princeton (Jr., OL)

Blake Stenstrom Princeton (Jr., QB)

Allen Smith, Brown (Sr., RB)

Joey Giorgi, Columbia (Jr., RB)

Wes Rockett, Brown (Sr., WR)

Thomas Glover, Cornell (Sr., WR)

Kym Wimberly, Harvard (Sr., WR)

Rory Starkey, Penn (Sr., WR)

Carson Bobo Princeton (Sr., TE)

Jackson Hawes, Yale (Jr., TE)

DEFENSE

Justin Townsend, Columbia (So., DL)

Shane Cokes, Dartmouth (Sr., DL)

Reid Nickerson, Yale (Sr., DL)

Clay Patterson, Yale (Jr., DL)

Jake Stebbins, Cornell (Sr., LB)

Joe Heffernan, Dartmouth (5th, LB)

Ozzie Nicholas Princeton (Jr., LB)

Hamilton Moore, Yale (Jr., LB)

Josh Ofilli, Brown (Sr., DB)

Paul Lewis, Cornell (Sr., DB)

Quinten Arello, Dartmouth (Sr., DB)

Jaden Key, Penn (Sr., DB)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jackson Kennedy, Cornell (Jr., K)

William Hughes, Columbia (Jr., P)

Davon Kiser, Cornell (Fr., RS)

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CIV

OFFENSE

Hunter Folsom, Brown (Sr., OL)

Stew Newblatt, Columbia (Sr., OL)

Micah Sahakian, Cornell (Jr., OL)

Nick Schwitzgebel, Dartmouth (Jr., OL)

Austin Gentle, Harvard (So., OL)

Scott Elliot, Harvard (Sr., OL)

Connor Scaglione Princeton (Sr., OL)

Jonathan Mendoza, Yale (Jr., OL)

Cubby Schuller, Yale (Jr., OL)

Jameson Wang, Cornell (So., QB)

Aidan Sayin, Penn (So., QB)

Ryan Butler Princeton (Fr., RB)

Tre Peterson, Yale (Jr., RB)

Jaydel Jenkins, Columbia (Sr., WR)

Mason Tipton, Yale (Jr., WR)

Ryan Lindley, Yale (Jr., WR)

Matt Robbert, Cornell (Jr., TE)

Jace Henry, Dartmouth (Jr., TE)

DEFENSE

Max Lundeen, Cornell (5th, DL)

Nate Leskovec, Harvard (Sr., DL)

Joey Slackman, Penn (Jr., DL)

Micah Morris, Penn (Sr., DL)

Uche Ndukwe Princeton (Sr., DL)

Alvin Gulley, Yale (So., DL)

Adam Raine, Yale (Sr., DL)

Connor Henderson, Cornell (Jr., LB)

Jake Brown, Harvard (Sr., LB)

Jonathan Melvin, Penn (Sr., LB)

Jack Fairman, Penn (Jr., LB)

Joseph Vaughn, Yale (Jr., LB)

Isaiah Reed, Brown (So., DB)

Cooper Deveau, Brown (Sr., DB)

Fara’ad McCombs, Columbia (Sr., DB)

Seth Parker, Columbia (Jr., DB)

DeMetrius Harris, Cornell (5th, DB)

Alex Washington, Harvard (Sr., DB)

Khalil Dawsey, Harvard (Sr., DB)

Shiloh Means, Penn (Jr., DB)

Kyle Ellis, Yale (Sr., DB)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Will Powers Princeton (Sr., P)

Sebastien Tasko, Harvard (So., P)

AJ Barber Princeton (So., RS)

Jack Bill, Harvard (Sr., RS)

*Unanimous Selection | ^ Team Expanded Due to Tie in Voting