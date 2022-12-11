Football Hands Out Awards at Annual Awards Banquet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown a redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton highlighted the award winners at the State College Quarterback Club’s annual Banquet honoring the Penn State football team on Sunday afternoon.

Brown was selected the Nittany Lions’ Most Valuable Player, Porter earned Most Valuable Defensive Player, and Allen and Singleton picked up Most Valuable Offensive Player honors. In addition to the player awards (see below), former Nittany Lion tight end and offensive lineman Garry Gilliam was presented the Alumni Athlete Award.

A complete listing of all the award winners at Sunday’s banquet:

Captain’s Award: S Ji’Ayir Brown QB Sean Clifford DT PJ Mustipher OL Juice Scruggs LS Chris Stoll LB Jonathan Sutherland

S QB DT OL LS LB Public Service Award: DT Dvon Ellies

DT Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year: WR Jan Mahlert

WR Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year: LB Keon Wylie DE Jake Wilson

LB DE Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year: OL Jim Fitzgerald WR Jan Mahlert

OL WR Outstanding Run-On Award: LB Dominic DeLuca RB Tank Smith

LB RB Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding OL): OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu

OL Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding DL): DE Adisa Isaac DE Chop Robinson

DE DE Iron Lion (Strength & Conditioning Award): S Ji’Ayir Brown

S Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates): OL Bryce Effner DT PJ Mustipher

OL DT Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate Teammate): YOU Brenton Strange LB Curtis Jacobs

YOU LB Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Values ​​Award): OL Juice Scruggs LB Jonathan Sutherland WR Mitchell Tinsley

OL LB WR Highest Academic Average (Cumulative GPA): WR Jan Mahlert

WR Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA): P Barney Amor

P John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams): WR Malick Meiga

WR Most Valuable Offensive Player: RB Kaytron Allen RB Nicholas Singleton

RB RB Most Valuable Defensive Player: CB Joey Porter Jr

CB Joey Porter Jr Team Most Valuable Player: S Ji’Ayir Brown

S Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award: QB Sean Clifford DT PJ Mustipher DE Nick Tarburton

QB DT DE Quarterback Club Award: S Sebastian Costantini DT Alex Furmanek LB Charlie Katshir TE Grayson Kline K Jake Pinegar LB Cody Romano S Jaden Seider CB Marquis Wilson

S DT LB TE K LB S CB Keystone Award: LB Abdul Carter CB Kalen King OL Juice Scruggs

Well. 11 Penn State is returning to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 pm The game will air on ESPN.

The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense and three on special teams. In addition, Fashanu, King and Porter have been named second-team All-Americans.

The 2022 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.