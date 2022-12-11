Football Hands Out Awards at Annual Awards Banquet
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Senior safety Ji’Ayir Browna redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and freshman running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton highlighted the award winners at the State College Quarterback Club’s annual Banquet honoring the Penn State football team on Sunday afternoon.
Brown was selected the Nittany Lions’ Most Valuable Player, Porter earned Most Valuable Defensive Player, and Allen and Singleton picked up Most Valuable Offensive Player honors. In addition to the player awards (see below), former Nittany Lion tight end and offensive lineman Garry Gilliam was presented the Alumni Athlete Award.
A complete listing of all the award winners at Sunday’s banquet:
- Captain’s Award: S Ji’Ayir BrownQB Sean CliffordDT PJ MustipherOL Juice ScruggsLS Chris StollLB Jonathan Sutherland
- Public Service Award: DT Dvon Ellies
- Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year: WR Jan Mahlert
- Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year: LB Keon WylieDE Jake Wilson
- Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year: OL Jim FitzgeraldWR Jan Mahlert
- Outstanding Run-On Award: LB Dominic DeLucaRB Tank Smith
- Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (Outstanding OL): OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu
- Reid Robinson Award (Outstanding DL): DE Adisa IsaacDE Chop Robinson
- Iron Lion (Strength & Conditioning Award): S Ji’Ayir Brown
- Tim Shaw Thrive Award (Student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates): OL Bryce EffnerDT PJ Mustipher
- Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (Ultimate Teammate): YOU Brenton StrangeLB Curtis Jacobs
- Ridge Riley Memorial Award (Core Values Award): OL Juice ScruggsLB Jonathan SutherlandWR Mitchell Tinsley
- Highest Academic Average (Cumulative GPA): WR Jan Mahlert
- Nittany Lion Club Award (Senior with highest GPA): P Barney Amor
- John Bruno Memorial Award (Outstanding Special Teams): WR Malick Meiga
- Most Valuable Offensive Player: RB Kaytron AllenRB Nicholas Singleton
- Most Valuable Defensive Player: CB Joey Porter Jr
- Team Most Valuable Player: S Ji’Ayir Brown
- Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award: QB Sean CliffordDT PJ MustipherDE Nick Tarburton
- Quarterback Club Award: S Sebastian CostantiniDT Alex FurmanekLB Charlie KatshirTE Grayson KlineK Jake PinegarLB Cody RomanoS Jaden SeiderCB Marquis Wilson
- Keystone Award: LB Abdul CarterCB Kalen KingOL Juice Scruggs
Well. 11 Penn State is returning to the Rose Bowl Game for the first time since the 2016 season when the Nittany Lions take on Pac-12 foe No. 8 Utah on Monday, January 2 at 5 pm The game will air on ESPN.
The Nittany Lions had 23 All-Big Ten selections, including 10 on offense, 10 on defense and three on special teams. In addition, Fashanu, King and Porter have been named second-team All-Americans.
