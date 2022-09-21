Football Games vs. Robert Morris and Old Dominion Sold Out

BOONE, NC — App State’s unprecedented season rolls along with the announcement that reserved seat tickets have sold out for the Oct. 29 Homecoming game against Robert Morris and the Nov. 19 Heroes Day/Senior Day Matchup with Old Dominion.

The only tickets available for either game are in the Rock Garden premium on-field area in the north end zone. Purchase Rock Garden tickets here.

Current App State students will be emailed the instructions to opt in for mobile student tickets during game weeks. Ticket priority and 30-minute early admission is given to Student Yosef Club members (Join the Student Yosef Club now for priority access.) Once student tickets have been allocated, if there is any remaining ticket inventory, the Athletic ticket office will send an email with information about how to purchase student guest tickets.

Game times and TV designations for the Robert Morris and Old Dominion games are expected to be announced by ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference 12 days ahead of each game.

Tickets for six of the Mountaineers’ seven home games have now sold out, with reserved seats left only for the Oct. 19 Wednesday night Tilt against Georgia State. Season tickets sold out in July. Last fall, App State set Sun Belt and school season attendance records, which are on pace to be shattered again this season.

New for remaining home football games:

For the safety of our fans, anyone without Credentials must remain off the playing field during and after the game.

The fence at the South End Zone at the bottom of Miller Hill has been replaced with new barriers to prevent entry to the playing field from that seating section.

To ensure student tickets are held by App State students, student IDs will be spot-checked at the gate. Student ticket holders should be prepared to show IDs upon entry.

PURCHASE TICKETS

Visit appstatesports.com/ tickets to purchase Georgia State reserved seat tickets or Rock Garden tickets for remaining home games.

2023 SEASON TICKET WAIT LIST

Fans who are not 2022 season ticket holders are encouraged to sign up for the waitlist for 2023 season tickets now.