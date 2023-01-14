Football games, Picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream

All times Eastern

Seahawks at 49ers

Sat., Jan. 14 | 4:30 pm | Fox

Point spread: The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375

FPI prediction: San Francisco as the 77.4 percent chance to win the game outright, compared with Seattle at 22.4 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer Prediction model that Picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

Chargers at Jaguars

Sat., Jan. 14 | 8:15 pm | NBC

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Total: 47.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: Chargers -138 | Jaguars +115

FPI prediction: Jacksonville has the 60.8 percent chance to win the game, compared with Los Angeles at 38.7 percent, according to the index Prediction computer model.

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football and NFL games on the schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

Click here to start watching fuboTV for free

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

Chiefs (14-3) Bills (13-3) Bengals (12-4) Jaguars (9-8) Chargers (10-7) Ravens (10-7) Dolphins (9-8)

NFC

Eagles (14-3) 49ers (13-4) Vikings (13-4) Buccaneers (8-9) Cowboys (12-5) Giants (9-7-1) Seahawks (9-8)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook