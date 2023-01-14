Football games, Picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, stream

All times Eastern

Seahawks at 49ers
Sat., Jan. 14 | 4:30 pm | Fox

Point spread: The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: 49ers -500 | Seahawks +375

