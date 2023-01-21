Football games, Picks today: Schedule for Playoffs on Saturday

All times Eastern

Jaguars at Chiefs

Sat., Jan. 21 | 4:30 pm | NBC

Point spread: Kansas City comes in as the 7.5 point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 52.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: KC -450 | JAX +350

FPI prediction: Kansas City has a 78.7 percent chance to win the game, compared with Jacksonville at 21.3 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

Giants at Eagles

Sat., Jan. 21 | 8:15 pm | Fox

Point spread: Philadelphia comes in as the 7.5 point favorites against New York, according to SI Sportsbook.

Total: 47.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: PHI -350 | NY +275

FPI prediction: Philadelphia has the 79.7 percent chance to win the game, compared with New York at 20.3 percent, according to the index.

fuboTV provides total, live coverage of the top college football and NFL games on the schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

Click here to start watching fuboTV for free

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

Chiefs (14-3) Bills (13-3) Bengals (12-4) Jaguars (9-8) Chargers (10-7) eliminated Ravens (10-7) eliminated Dolphins (9-8) eliminated

NFC

Eagles (14-3) 49ers (13-4) Vikings (13-4) eliminated Buccaneers (8-9) eliminated Cowboys (12-5) Giants (9-7-1) Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook