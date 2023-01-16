Football games, Picks today: Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream

All times Eastern

Cowboys at Buccaneers
Mon., Jan. 16 | 8:15 pm | ESPN/ABC

Point spread: Dallas comes into the game as narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to the updated lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: DAL -150 | TB +125

FPI prediction: Dallas has the 67.5 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Tampa Bay at 32.5 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that Picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button