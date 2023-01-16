Football games, Picks today: Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream

All times Eastern

Cowboys at Buccaneers

Mon., Jan. 16 | 8:15 pm | ESPN/ABC

Point spread: Dallas comes into the game as narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to the updated lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

Moneyline: DAL -150 | TB +125

FPI prediction: Dallas has the 67.5 percent chance to win the game outright, compared to Tampa Bay at 32.5 percent, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that Picks winners by simulating teams’ seasons 20,000 times.

Dallas betting trends: Cowboys are 9-7-1 against the spread overall… The over has hit in eight of the team’s last 10 games… Cowboys are 10-1 ATS in the last 11 after a SU loss… Dallas is 0- 3-1 ATS against a team with a losing record.

Tampa betting trends: Bucs are 1-9-1 ATS in last 11 after an ATS loss… Tampa is 0-7-1 ATS in last eight after a SU loss… Bucs have not covered as an underdog this season, going 0-3 … Tampa is 2-12-1 against the spread since Week 2… The over hit in 4 of the last 5 overall.

Cowboys vs. Bucs pick: Dak Prescott needs to cut down on the turnovers (he’s had 11 picks the last 7 games), and Dallas needs to run the ball better behind Tony Pollard while not letting Tom Brady slice up the Cowboys’ defense with a lot of intermediate passes. The numbers don’t lie: the Bucs offense and performance against the spread tell a very definite story. Cowboys -2.5

NFL Playoff standings

AFC

Chiefs (14-3) Bills (13-3) Bengals (12-4) Jaguars (9-8) Chargers (10-7) eliminated Ravens (10-7) eliminated Dolphins (9-8) eliminated

NFC

Eagles (14-3) 49ers (13-4) Vikings (13-4) eliminated Buccaneers (8-9) Cowboys (12-5) Giants (9-7-1) Seahawks (9-8) eliminated

