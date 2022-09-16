Football GameDay Need To Know

CLEAR BAG POLICY TAILGATE RULES

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese Football will open its home season on Saturday night at 7 pm against Alcorn State for the first game under the lights in over 1,000 days.

Below is a list of activities and rules fans should know when attending.

***Fans will want to be in their seats by 6:40 to experience the new pregame festivities***

Friday, Sept. 16

• Tailgate spots to park RVs will open at 12 pm

• Friday Night Block Party presented by Lake Charles Toyota and Legacy Jewelers will get underway at 6 pm with the Gates opening at the Alumni Grove near the Robert Noland Alumni Pavilion. The Chee-Weez will take the stage at 7 pm It’s BYOB while food trucks will be on site. The party will end at 10:30.

• Tickets for Saturday’s game can be purchased.

Saturday, Sept. 17 – GameDay

• Parking lots open at 8 am

• Ticket office will open at 1 pm

• No RV’s allowed after 3 pm

• 3:00 – Student Tailgate opens in Lot A

• 3:00 – Food Truck service begins in Lot A.

• 3:30 – Alumni Tailgate opens

• 3:45 – The return of the Cowboy Walk beginning at Common Street and going down Blue and Gold Drive to the Jack Doland Field House.

• 5:30 – Stadium Gates open.

• 5:30 – Student gate opens (first 250 students will receive a free t-shirt).

• 5:40 – Pride of McNeese Marching Band Parade down Blue and Gold Drive.

• 6:40 – Pregame Begins (Fans will not want to miss it).

• 7:02 – Kickoff – McNeese vs. Alcorn State.

Sunday, Sept. 18

• All tailgating vehicles must be removed by noon.

COWBOY STADIUM PROHIBITED ITEMS

The following items are prohibited in Cowboy Stadium:

• No smoking once inside the stadium, including Concourse areas.

• Coolers, ice chests, bottles, cans, cups or containers of any kind.

• All bags and purses larger than 4.5in x 6.5in.

• Clear bags cannot exceed 12in x 6in x 12in.

• Outside food or drink.

• Umbrellas.

• Baby strollers.

• Pets of any kind. Paperwork for service animals must be up-to-date and presented to event staff upon arrival.

• Video cameras.

• Weapons – guns, knives, multi-function tools, and any item deemed inappropriate by event staff.

• Banners, flag poles, projectiles of any kind and any obtrusive and obstructive signage.

COWBOY STADIUM POLICIES

• All persons must have a ticket to enter.

• No re-entry.

• No smoking in seating areas.

• All persons entering the facility are subject to search.

• No throwing of objects from stands.

• Portable cooling or heating devices will not be allowed in the stadium (mini handheld and neck fans will be allowed).